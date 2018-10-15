CUSportsNation.com

1. Colorado's offensive grades were awful vs USC. The Buffaloes had season lows in the following categories: overall offense (55.0), passing (47.0) and receiving (52.6). Rushing grades of 61.7 and run block grades of 58.4 weren't season lows but were pretty poor grades.

2. Colorado had a lot of plays on offense. In looking at the snap counts, William Sherman, Colby Pursell, Steven Montez, and Tony Brown were in on 95 snaps for the CU offense. I haven't seen a number that high this season for a single game. Buffs couldn't capitalize much on all of the chances they had to move the ball through the first three quarters of the game.

3. Chris Miller's debut in the starting lineup was a tough one. In his first collegiate start, Miller had to cover Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns, and Amron-Ra St. Brown. The latter two were five-star prospects according to Rivals.com. Miller was thrown at seven times, and the Trojans completed four of those passes for 67 yards, which included a 27 yard TD to Vaughns. Of 19 players who saw the field for CU on defense, Miller had the lowest overall grade at 44.8.

4. Outlook on Shenault's performance. While Shenault wasn't able to finish the game due to a toe injury, he still was targeted 14 times. Just four of those targets were on routes that went for more than 10 yards and Montez only completed one of those passes to Shenault. I'm no offensive coordinator, but it feels that Colorado is forcing the ball too much to Shenault in the screen game and get to be predictable.

5. Looking at Montez's time in pocket. I didn't even know this statistic existed until Monday morning. I love Pro Football Focus. Colorado's pass block grades have been strong this season and as a unit, the Buffs' pass block grade against USC was 76.6. In watching the game, it felt like Montez was under duress often, but the pass blocking grades don't seem to reinforce that sentiment. And in looking at Montez's time in the pocket, it seems that he had time to throw. His average time to throw was 2.44 seconds, which ranked No. 46 (of 72 total) in the country of quarterbacks who dropped back at least 30 times. He had an average of 4.18 seconds to sack, which was 9th best in the country. This may be the most telling stat: when Montez had 2.5 seconds or more to throw the football, he suffered all four of his sacks.