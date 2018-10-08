Colorado Buffaloes Football: Monday Notebook
WR La'Vontae Shenault talks Colorado official visit
WATCH: Laviska Shenault tears up Arizona State
Five Takeaways from the Analytics
With our partners at Pro Football Focus, CUSportsNation.com gets an in-depth look at analytics of the Buffs. Here are five takeaways from PFF's information from the ASU-CU game.
1. Surprise, surprise. Montez and Shenault are CU's highest graded players. A grade of an 89.5 for a single game is extremely high. That was Shenault's offensive grade vs ASU, which was the third best in the nation this past weekend of all wide receivers. It was career days for the other guys who graded higher than Shenault though. A 13 catch, 127 yard, four total TD performance is just another day at the office for Shenault.
For Montez, of quarterbacks who dropped back at least 15 times, Montez's overall grade of 87.0 was tied for fourth best in the nation. Simply put, Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault are not only a couple of the best offensive weapons in the country when you use the eye test, but also when you look at the analytics.
2. So-so run blocking grades. I wrote about this last week in the Monday Notebook, and the same is true again this week -- the Buffs' OL grades pretty well in pass protection but not so much in run protection. The Buffs' best run blocking grade was from Colby Pursell at 63.9, which is just average, but in pass protection, both Josh Kaiser and Aaron Haigler had strong grades of over 80.
3. Mustafa Johnson was stout. CU's highest graded defensive player was Mustafa Johnson with a strong grade of 83.6. Nate Landman has been CU's highest graded defensive player this season with an amazing grade of 89.5 through five games, but Johnson is the Buffs' second highest graded player with a season grade of 83.3. Johnson had seven tackles and a sack against the Sun Devils.
4. Steven Montez spreads the ball all over the field, but does most of his damage in the short passing game. Take a look at Montez's passing chart vs Arizona State. Here is how to read the chart.
Completions/attempts
Yards
TD/INT
NFL Passer rating
Top right of each box is Montez's offensive grade for that specific part of the field throwing the football
5. Colorado had its most success throwing at ASU cornerback Chase Lucas. The Sun Devils' starting cornerback had a tough outing. Colorado threw at Lucas seven times, and the Buffs completed six of those passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. The Shenault - Lucas matchup was especially productive for CU, as the Buffs' star playmaker caught four passes on four targets for 47 yards and a score with Lucas in coverage.
Shenault Hype
Yahoo Sports' National Columnist Pat Forde wrote a story on Sunday night about the Heisman race as we are about halfway through the college football season.
His list was:
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB
3. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma QB
4. Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
5. Will Grier, West Virginia QB
Here's what he wrote about Shenault:
"The best player on arguably the most surprising team to date? That would be Shenault, a sophomore receiver who is the biggest breakout star nobody saw coming. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, and he leads the nation by a wide margin in catches per game (10.2) and receiving yards per game (141.6). Shenault doesn’t have big touchdown reception numbers (six), but he’s also run for four TDs. His chance to make a big impression for those who haven’t watched him play yet will come the next two Saturdays: at USC this week and at Washington next."
I'm not sure anyone outside of the Buffs' team saw this coming. We all knew Shenault would get more touches and see the field more than last season, where he caught seven passes as a true freshman, but being a legitimate Heisman contender halfway through the season?
For Shenault to continue to be an actual contender for being invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony, I'd say that the Buffs need to win one of its next two games and Shenault has to have strong statistics in both outings.
Next up: USC
Colorado and USC face off in the Coliseum this weekend in a contest that my be the most important Pac-12 South contest this season. Right now, the South is a battle between Colorado, USC, and Arizona. Both USC and Arizona are 2-1 in conference play, while the Buffs are 2-0. A win over USC would give them the tiebreaker over the Trojans.
USC has an overall record of 3-2 but they very well could be 1-4. They had narrow victories over Washington State (39-36) and Arizona (24-20).
The Trojans' offense hasn't been great this season. They're 9th in the Pac-12 in points per game (24.6), 9th in total yards per game (390.8), sixth in passing yards per game (252.0), and 9th in rushing yards per game (138.8).
Colorado in the polls
Colorado moved up from No. 22 to No. 28 in the Amway Coaches Poll and moved from No. 21 to No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll.
For more on the rankings, click here.
Kwahn Drake is amazing
The CU Buffs social media team is simply incredible. On Monday morning, they posted a video with clips from first year Buffs' defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, who is a master motivator. Get the blood flowing by watching Coach Drake.
Start your week off right with @BallCoachBaby! #MondayMotivation || #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/90ehJSS4GD— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) October 8, 2018