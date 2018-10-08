With our partners at Pro Football Focus, CUSportsNation.com gets an in-depth look at analytics of the Buffs. Here are five takeaways from PFF's information from the ASU-CU game.

1. Surprise, surprise. Montez and Shenault are CU's highest graded players. A grade of an 89.5 for a single game is extremely high. That was Shenault's offensive grade vs ASU, which was the third best in the nation this past weekend of all wide receivers. It was career days for the other guys who graded higher than Shenault though. A 13 catch, 127 yard, four total TD performance is just another day at the office for Shenault.

For Montez, of quarterbacks who dropped back at least 15 times, Montez's overall grade of 87.0 was tied for fourth best in the nation. Simply put, Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault are not only a couple of the best offensive weapons in the country when you use the eye test, but also when you look at the analytics.

2. So-so run blocking grades. I wrote about this last week in the Monday Notebook, and the same is true again this week -- the Buffs' OL grades pretty well in pass protection but not so much in run protection. The Buffs' best run blocking grade was from Colby Pursell at 63.9, which is just average, but in pass protection, both Josh Kaiser and Aaron Haigler had strong grades of over 80.

3. Mustafa Johnson was stout. CU's highest graded defensive player was Mustafa Johnson with a strong grade of 83.6. Nate Landman has been CU's highest graded defensive player this season with an amazing grade of 89.5 through five games, but Johnson is the Buffs' second highest graded player with a season grade of 83.3. Johnson had seven tackles and a sack against the Sun Devils.

4. Steven Montez spreads the ball all over the field, but does most of his damage in the short passing game. Take a look at Montez's passing chart vs Arizona State. Here is how to read the chart.

Completions/attempts

Yards

TD/INT

NFL Passer rating

Top right of each box is Montez's offensive grade for that specific part of the field throwing the football