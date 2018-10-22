CUSportsNation.com

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

The Colorado Buffaloes were without some key players on Saturday against Washington in the 27-13 loss. Wide receivers Jay MacIntyre (concussion) and Laviska Shenault (toe) were out, as well as kicker James Stefanou (hip) and cornerback Delrick Abrams (calf).

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre didn't update the status on Stefanou but spoke on the other three.

"They're still day-to-day," MacIntyre said of his son, Jay, and Shenault. "We'll know more later in the week hopefully on those guys. Jay has gone through the whole protocol and was moving around out there today. As long as he doesn't have any other headaches or things like that, he should progress.



"Viska is moving around. We'll see how sore it is as he goes on the toe.

"We're trying to get Slim (Delrick Abrams) back. He moved around out there today. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."



Against the Huskies, redshirt freshman cornerback Chris Miller went down with a wrist injury. The extent of it is unknown at this point.

"Chris Miller is getting looked at by the doctors this afternoon," MacIntyre said. "We'll find out the extent -- if they'll have to do surgery -- if they can do surgery and bring him back. It's still up in the air if he'll be able to go or not ... They're going to X-ray it, MRI it, decide what they have to do."

Stay tuned throughout the week for more injury updates.