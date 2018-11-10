CUSportsNation.com

Colorado Buffaloes blown out by Washington State
Colorado dropped to 5-5 (2-5 Pac-12) on the season after a deflating 31-7 loss in front of a Folsom Field crowd of (an announced) 45,587, televised on ESPN.
Head coach Mike MacIntyre's seat seems to be getting warmer after the Buffs' fifth consecutive loss, but he is confident in where he stands with his job.
"No I don't feel any pressure from my superiors whatsoever," MacIntyre said. "Nothing but support. I love this place; I want to be here. We love it ... We just have to find a way to get going. We've had a rash of injuries here, but it doesn't matter when you step on the field. You have to find a way to win."
Outside of a 64 yard Travon McMillian touchdown run to give CU a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Buffs' offense was anemic on Saturday, only picking up 12 first downs and had only 11 rushing yards outside of the McMillian TD run. Also, Steven Montez didn't have a great performance throwing the ball, with just 199 passing yards.
"It was not pretty," MacIntyre said of his offense's performance. "(WSU) had something to do with it for sure, but we had a lot to do with it. We have to find a way to remedy that. We can't do that next week and expect to win ... The good thing is, we've done it before. All of those kids know that and we know that.... We can do it again, and we're going to find a way to do it again."
Star wide receiver Laviska Shenault (turf toe) was able to play for the Buffs, making his return after missing three straight games. He caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 102 yards.
"I thought Laviska gutted it out and did well," said MacIntyre. "He wasn't able to practice much, so you could tell he's a little rusty .. I was pleased. In talking to him after the game, (his turf toe injury) doesn't seem to be bothering him. He seems healthy, which means he'll be that much better next."
"It was good to see him back out there," added Montez. "He's a hell of a player as everybody in this room knows. I think he's just going to keep getting better during his time here."
Defensively for Colorado, the Buffs allowed 477 yards, but they played a tough, gritty performance. The box score doesn't tell the whole story in this one, as the CU defense did enough for the Buffs to win the game.
But the CU offense couldn't stay on the field, which kept the defense on the field. In fact, Washington State ran 94 plays compared to CU's 54, and the Cougars held the ball for 41:46, completing dominating time of possession.
The Buffs were without safety Evan Worthington in this contest, as well as receivers KD Nixon and Jay MacIntyre.
"I hope we get a few of those guys back this week," said MacIntyre. "We think we might. That's three key players for us."
It's been quite a season for Colorado, starting 5-0, having an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, and Shenault being an early Heisman contender to the Buffs being at the bottom of the Pac-12 South and losing five straight.
"I've never had a season where going into the 10th game of the year -- we've had nine starters out. Nine," MacIntyre said. "And four other significant players out ... Basically, a third of your guys that you count on to win games aren't out there. That's a big part of it.
"I haven't gone 5-0 and then 0-5. No. But that's part of football and a part of life. Our guys will learn from that. We have one goal in mind -- regroup tomorrow, get back, and find out a way to beat Utah."