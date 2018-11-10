CUSportsNation.com

Colorado dropped to 5-5 (2-5 Pac-12) on the season after a deflating 31-7 loss in front of a Folsom Field crowd of (an announced) 45,587, televised on ESPN.

Head coach Mike MacIntyre's seat seems to be getting warmer after the Buffs' fifth consecutive loss, but he is confident in where he stands with his job.

"No I don't feel any pressure from my superiors whatsoever," MacIntyre said. "Nothing but support. I love this place; I want to be here. We love it ... We just have to find a way to get going. We've had a rash of injuries here, but it doesn't matter when you step on the field. You have to find a way to win."

Outside of a 64 yard Travon McMillian touchdown run to give CU a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Buffs' offense was anemic on Saturday, only picking up 12 first downs and had only 11 rushing yards outside of the McMillian TD run. Also, Steven Montez didn't have a great performance throwing the ball, with just 199 passing yards.

"It was not pretty," MacIntyre said of his offense's performance. "(WSU) had something to do with it for sure, but we had a lot to do with it. We have to find a way to remedy that. We can't do that next week and expect to win ... The good thing is, we've done it before. All of those kids know that and we know that.... We can do it again, and we're going to find a way to do it again."

Star wide receiver Laviska Shenault (turf toe) was able to play for the Buffs, making his return after missing three straight games. He caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 102 yards.

