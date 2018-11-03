CUSportsNation.com

Colorado lost in a 42-34 thriller on Friday night on the road against the Arizona Wildcats, and there are so many topics to write about -- Khalil Tate carving up the CU defense once again, wide receivers Juwann Winfree and Kabion Ento stepping up, the Buffs inconsistency in the run game, lack of taking advantage of first half opportunities, and the list goes on.

But even in a loss for Colorado, this writer has to give major props right off the bat to Buffs' quarterback Steven Montez. Even though his interception was CU's last play on offense, the heroic play of the redshirt junior passer kept Colorado in the game.

He was sensational, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-42 pass attempts. Montez was sacked five times, but the stat sheet doesn't show that he was sacked a sixth time but Arizona was called for a penalty on that play, and it doesn't show the amount of times he was hit.

Montez was one tough cookie.

"We had some drives and put some plays together and we were starting to make positive plays," Montez said following the game. "There was a little bit of consistency, but there was pressure all night. But the good ones find a way to get it done."

Unfortunately, the Buffs couldn't get it done in Arizona Stadium, as Colorado drops its fourth straight game after starting the season 5-0.

"I thought our players battled and we had opportunities to win the football game," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "Arizona made some big plays. Khalil ran around and threw the ball up in the air and their guys came down with it on long plays. Those plays are tough to top. We've got to get a better pass rush and we can't cover the gap for that long downfield that many times."

During the game, the Buffs lost receivers KD Nixon and Jay MacIntyre to injuries, and this team has really struggled to stay healthy all season. Early-season Heisman contender Laviska Shenault wasn't even able to make the trip to Tucson with a lingering toe injury, and the Buffs' lineups seem to be constantly shifting.

"It's been super tough; we all have to deal with that," wide receiver Juwann Winfree said about injuries. "I've missed four games. Laviska is out. It's tough because you never know it's going to happen ... You just have to deal with adversity, injury comes with football. That's expected but it's how your bounce from that."

Colorado has just three games left on the season and need to win one to get to the all-important six wins for bowl eligibility. After starting the season 5-0, not making a bowl game would be a complete disaster, to say the least.

"We just have to come back and keep working and stay hungry," said Montez. "It's easy to slip into that mentality, since we've lost four in a row. That can't be how you look at the game ... People can be beaten. I know Washington State is a good team, but they have to play us at Folsom, so we're going to give them our best shot."