After an extremely sluggish start offensively in their loss Wednesday night to Colorado State, the Buffs wasted no such time getting going on Sunday against Pepperdine, bouncing back with a dominant 91-66 victory in Boulder.

“Good win, still some areas we need to keep getting better at,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “I never wanna get satisfied, but I thought the guys bounced back. I knew they would.”

The Buffs came out of the gates firing in the contest, jumping out to a lead before the opposing Waves could even blink. Cody Williams found two offensive boards and put home a pair of putbacks, and KJ Simpson knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Buffs in front early, and they never looked back.

Overall, the first half was an exhibition from Colorado on both ends. Offensively, the Buffs constantly put pressure on the rim, took care of the ball, and moved it to get great shots, much like they did in the first few games of the year. By the end of the opening 20 minutes, Boyle’s group led 52-28 and recorded 16 assists to just six turnovers. It also shot the lights out from the field early on, finishing the half shooting over 62% from the floor and going an impressive 5 for 7 from downtown.

Defensively, the Buffs were nearly as impressive in the first half. They held the Waves to just 28 points on under 30% shooting, consistently making them take tough jumpers and keeping them out of the lane. In the first half as a whole, the Waves scored just four points in the paint.

“Just effort and intensity,” Cody Williams said of the Buffs’ defensive performance. “We had some pride on defense, not letting them get easy buckets, not letting them get offensive rebounds. I think for us we just came out with a chip on our shoulder, especially from CSU, and then we’ve just gotta use that and carry it for two halves.”