Colorado bounces back from rivalry loss with blowout win over Pepperdine
After an extremely sluggish start offensively in their loss Wednesday night to Colorado State, the Buffs wasted no such time getting going on Sunday against Pepperdine, bouncing back with a dominant 91-66 victory in Boulder.
“Good win, still some areas we need to keep getting better at,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “I never wanna get satisfied, but I thought the guys bounced back. I knew they would.”
The Buffs came out of the gates firing in the contest, jumping out to a lead before the opposing Waves could even blink. Cody Williams found two offensive boards and put home a pair of putbacks, and KJ Simpson knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Buffs in front early, and they never looked back.
Overall, the first half was an exhibition from Colorado on both ends. Offensively, the Buffs constantly put pressure on the rim, took care of the ball, and moved it to get great shots, much like they did in the first few games of the year. By the end of the opening 20 minutes, Boyle’s group led 52-28 and recorded 16 assists to just six turnovers. It also shot the lights out from the field early on, finishing the half shooting over 62% from the floor and going an impressive 5 for 7 from downtown.
Defensively, the Buffs were nearly as impressive in the first half. They held the Waves to just 28 points on under 30% shooting, consistently making them take tough jumpers and keeping them out of the lane. In the first half as a whole, the Waves scored just four points in the paint.
“Just effort and intensity,” Cody Williams said of the Buffs’ defensive performance. “We had some pride on defense, not letting them get easy buckets, not letting them get offensive rebounds. I think for us we just came out with a chip on our shoulder, especially from CSU, and then we’ve just gotta use that and carry it for two halves.”
The other major story of the first half was the reemergence of Tristan da Silva. After rough outings in both of Colorado’s losses over the past two weeks, da Silva was perfect shooting the ball in the opening 20 minutes. At the half, the German forward led all scorers with 14 points and made all four of his field goals, both of his 3-point attempts, and all four of his free throws.
The Buffs took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half, especially on the defensive end and on the glass, allowing the Waves to trade baskets with Colorado for much of the final 20 minutes.
However, the Buffs’ offense barely slowed down in the second half, and Pepperdine never got closer than 25 points. Colorado coasted to the finish line, securing a stress-free victory and improving to 6-2 on the season.
Da Silva led the way offensively, leading all scorers with an incredibly efficient 22 points. For the game, da Silva shot 5 for 5 from the field and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line while draining both of his threes. Williams wasn’t far behind him with 21 points of his own, the freshman’s second straight outing with at least 20 points.
“It felt good,” da Silva said. “I was just getting open looks, knocking them down. It just came kind of easy, getting to the free-throw line too, so that’s easy buckets right there.”
Colorado finished with 22 assists in the game, a much better performance moving the ball than it had in the loss to Colorado State when it only had six. For the game, the Buffs shot 57% from the floor and 7 for 13 from three keeping the efficient scoring going while winning the rebound battle by 12.
Pepperdine was led by guards Houston Malette and Michael Ajayi, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. However, the Waves could just never establish anything inside, notching just 22 points in the paint and settling for tough jump shots throughout the game.
On the injury front, backup freshman guard RJ Smith missed Sunday’s game with a lower leg injury. After the game, Boyle said that he doesn’t know the severity of the injury and that Smith is out “indefinitely”.
The Buffs now have a week off before heading to Brooklyn next Sunday for a massive showdown with No. 8 Miami, which will likely drop into the teens by game time after a loss earlier in the week. Tip-off from Barclays Center will be at noon MST.