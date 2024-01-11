What appeared to be a walk in the park for Colorado, eventually turned into its third straight loss on the road.

Two very different halves played out for the Buffs Wednesday night, the first consisting of penetrating the paint and strong defense. The second gave way to lackadaisical defense that provided Cal just enough room to put Colorado in a compromising position toward the end of the game, resulting in an 82-78 loss for CU.

The Buffs had one last shot to regain the lead that quickly slipped from their grasp, and that shot was given to Tristan da Silva. KJ Simpson dished it out to an open da Silva, and he hit a clutch 3-pointer just moments before with 30 seconds left in regulation to make it 76-77. Simpson then again went to da Silva with 4 seconds left and the Buffs down 2, but the 3-point shot did not fall.

Colorado, ranked seventh in 3-point field goal defense in the Pac-12, allowed 14 3-pointers Wednesday night in Berkeley and nine of those occurred in the second half. Jaylon Tyson led Cal’s efforts.

After posting just seven points in the first half, the Texas Tech transfer did not miss one shot from the field (8 for 8), from three (2 for 2) and from the line (5 for 5) resulting in Tyson’s 23-point second half performance.

Holding a 20-point advantage heading into the second half, Colorado held Cal to just 23.5% from the field (8 for 34) while Colorado shot 57.7% in the first half. Much of the game was leaning towards CU’s favor until Cal gained its confidence from the 3-point line and CU was unable to respond to the Golden Bears’ runs.

The Buffs outscored Cal 40-38 in the first and Cal was able to outscore CU 56-38 in the second through Tyson’s efforts and the 60% percent shooting (9 for 15) from three leading to a difficult ending to Colorado's first Pac-12 roadtrip with an 0-3 result.

A more positive highlight came from Eddie Lampkin’s offensive performance as he recorded a career-high 22 points. Cody Williams (wrist) also returned after being absent since Dec. 13.

The freshman recorded 16 points while having positive moments on defense, but the collective effort slipped away in an arena where Colorado doesn’t often strike gold. After Wednesday’s loss, CU’s road record at Cal is just 3-16.

The long road trip proved to be a frustrating one for the Buffs as they will come back to Boulder looking to shake off the three-game losing streak. Bronny James and USC (8-8, 2-3) will meet Colorado in its next matchup Saturday at the CU Events Center at 8 p.m. MT.



