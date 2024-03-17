The Colorado Buffaloes are going dancing for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Colorado received a No. 10 seed and will open NCAA tournament play as part of the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, playing Boise State on Wednesday. The matchup will air on TruTV at 7:10 p.m. MT. If the Buffs survive the Broncos, they would go on to face 7-seed Florida on Friday.

Boise State finished 20-10 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West this season, losing in the quarterfinals.

The Buffs (24-10) reached the Pac-12 championship game, losing 74-68 to Oregon on Saturday.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this is a NCAA Tournament team,” coach Tad Boyle said after CU’s loss in the Pac-12 championship game. “I’ve known that from Day 1.”

In learning their fate Sunday, the Buffs are headed to the NCAA tournament for the sixth time under Boyle.

Toward the end of February and rolling into March, Colorado was working to bolster its resume, firmly on the bubble as Selection Sunday approached. The Buffs went on a six-game win streak to wrap up the schedule and record the program’s first 22-win regular season. The Buffs notched two more wins in the Pac-12 tournament against Utah and No. 22-ranked Washington State.

The Buffs enter the tournament with 10 wins against Quad 1 (4-5) and Quad 2 (6-5) opponents, a NET ranking of 25 and an 8-9 record away from home with four of those eight wins against Quad 1 teams.

Colorado is going to the Big Dance for the 16th time in program history and has an 11-17 NCAA tournament record, including 2-5 under Boyle.

“We had some hiccups and injuries along the way,” Boyle said after the Pac-12 championship game. “Hopefully, they'll look at the whole body of work and recognize we're one of the best of -- what is it, 37 at-large teams? I can't think of 36 or 37 better than us.”

Let the madness of March commence.