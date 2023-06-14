Colorado freshman Cody Williams’ five-star talents have taken him to the most coveted basketball events around the country such as the Nike Hoop Summit, the McDonald’s All-American Game and now he has the chance to represent the United States as a member of the Men’s U19 National Team. Buffs head coach Tad Boyle and assistants Mike Boynton (head coach at Oklahoma State), and Leon Rice (head coach at Boise State) were tasked this week with cutting a 30-man training camp roster down to 12 players. As of Wednesday, Williams is one of the 14 finalists competing with the most talented players in the nation looking for a spot on the team that will compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup set to begin in 10 days in Hungary. “I just love the fact that you don't know if you're gonna make it, who's gonna make it. It’s super competitive, everyone wants to make it,” Williams said. "Even since the first cut when it was like 30 something that [got] cut to 18 you could just tell like the atmosphere changed and everyone was more locked in. "For me, I love the competitive aspect and obviously playing against the top guys in the country and college guys. I mean, there's nothing more I can ask for.”

In a gym filled with elite resources, Williams offers his unselfish style of ball. He’s often seen dishing it out to open shooters, but when he has a good look, he’s not shy to take his shot. The training camp began Sunday, and Tuesday night’s practice was his best showing yet. “This last session was by far his best session,” Boyle said Tuesday. “He was much more aggressive and when Cody’s aggressive, he’s a special player. He’s shot the ball well. He’s a great passer. He’s very unselfish sometimes, maybe he might have deferred a little bit more than I’d like him to defer, but he’s just trying to find his way like everybody else.” While Williams competes for a spot on the roster, the training camp allows for a valuable learning opportunity for Williams to get to know Boyle as a coach and for Boyle to further understand Williams as a player. “It’s super helpful getting used to his coaching style on how he wants to play,” Williams said. “Obviously, he can further assess me and see how I play, even though he knows that since he recruited me, but like he just gets a second look.” Williams recently was able to get a second look at where he’ll be playing this fall. The Buffs showed him around campus and the new arrivals and returning players all spent time together. Williams is excited to get in the gym with his new teammates and learn how they play the game at a new level.

“I'm just watching how they move, how they space the floor, how they get to their spots, how they get shots open,” Williams said. “I'm learning from them and then just playing my game and everything falls into place. Being able to see Tristan [da Silva] KJ [Simpson], Luke [O’Brien], J’Vonne [Hadley], Eddie [Lampkin], all these guys have been in college for three, four years. It's just incredible to watch and learn from.” One of Colorado’s most anticipated recruits will soon bring his unselfish and, “smooth,” as Williams described, talents to Boulder. Until then, he’s working for a chance to win a gold medal in Debrecen, Hungary.

U19 Men's National Team Finalists Roster