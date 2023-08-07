Colorado running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell is working to identify the best two backs in his group, and so far, there’s four contenders that are capable of being the main ball carriers.

“It’s definitely [Alton McCaskill], Kavosiey Smoke, Dylan Edwards and [Anthony] Hankerson,” Harrell said. “And Charlie Offerdahl is right there with those guys as well. It’s in no particular order.

"What we do in practice, we changed the rotations so it don't get complacent. We want the competition to continue all the way up to September 2.”

The Buffs’ backfield is a small but mighty group that presents a lot of promise. Hankseron and Edwards are a bit more acclimated to the assignments from spring ball, McCaskill and Smoke are on their way to meeting Harrell’s expectations.

“Everything is aggressively downhill, aggressively seeking the end zone, but [McCaskill] and [Smoke], they’re close but not there yet,” Harrell said. “Hankerson, [Edwards], especially [Offerdahl], they understand how we coach it. We'll get those guys caught up to where they need to be.”

McCaskill is currently practicing in a non-contact jersey as he’s gradually working out his previous knee injury that put him on the shelf for the 2022 season. His biggest hurdle right now is to rebuild confidence in his game and overcome the mental hurdles of such an injury.