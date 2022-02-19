Class of 2023 tight end target emerges for CU in Matthew Klopfenstein

On Feb.10, the Buffaloes extended an offer to Class of 2023 tight end Matthew Klopfenstein out of Phoenix (Horizon) Ariz.

Klopfenstein, 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect, has already seen his recruitment take off.

Since the Buffs offered him, Pittsburgh has done the same, while in total, he boasts over 20 scholarship opportunities across the board.

He has received interest from in-state institutions Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Baylor, Cal, Indiana, Michigan State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

Klopfenstein relayed that many programs are selling him on the versatile manner in which they'd use him in college.

“I’ve had a bunch of coaches and people telling me that I’m a complete tight end," he said. "They say that I can do everything — they’ve been telling me, ‘Come play for me, I can put you out wide, I can put you on a slant, I can have you block, I can have you stand up as a wing or an H-back.’ They kind of describe me as a guy who can almost do it all.”

His recruitment by Colorado marks something of an opening move by new tight ends coach Clay Patterson.

CU's Class of 2023 currently has three members, and Patterson has identified Klopfenstein as a target to pursue moving forward.

That said, with his offer only being nine days old, things are still on something of an introductory note.

“I wasn’t really close to Colorado before the two weeks before the dead period lifted and then coach Patterson came to my school, got a good look at me, talked to my coach about me, got a little bit more insight with me and then we got on the phone a couple days later and he offered me a scholarship," Klopfenstein said.

“We've been talking everyday, every other day — he’s a good dude. I look forward to building a relationship with him, keeping it going and making it stronger.”

As a junior at Horizon High School, Klopfenstein caught 43 passes for 562 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns.

When he was offered by Colorado, many fans immediately had recollections of Joe Klopfenstein, who played tight end at CU from 2002-2005, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

Matthew was unaware of any relation to Joe, but given their less-than-common last name, said he might have to do some research in the future to figure out if there is any familial connection between the two.

For now, as far as his recruitment is concerned, Klopfenstein is taking his time with things.

“I’m definitely ruling out some schools over others due to location or academics, as well, but as far as recruitment, I’m kind of just taking it slow, accepting offers, taking them in, thinking about them and really talking about them with my mom and dad and my family," he said.

"At the end of the day, I really want to make a decision that’s the best for me and my family, in where I see myself fitting in.”