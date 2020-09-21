CUSportsNation - Chris Wilson has his eyes on another interior DL from Arkansas

When Tyas Martin committed to Colorado back in mid-July, it was good evidence that Karl Dorrell' s staff had roots planted in parts of the country that the Buffs haven't traditionally recruited often.

Martin, who hails from Jacksonville, Arkansas, is the No. 2 overall 2021 prospect in his home state and committed to the Buffs over other interested parties like Virginia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

As Chris Wilson begins identifying priority Class of 2022 targets, he's found another player he hopes to pluck from the Natural State in three-star tackle Nico Davillier.

At face value, it looks like the competition for Davillier will be even more intense than battling to land Martin, as the 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect from Maumelle holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, Purdue and Tennessee already.

He's also ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect within his class in the state of Arkansas. Similarly, he is listed as the No. 28 defensive tackle in the nation.

All of the above he named as schools showing particular interest in him.

Thus, recruiting him will be an interesting challenge for Wilson in squaring up with some SEC heavyweights.

The Buffs are the most recent program to have offered Davillier, which happened last Monday. While he's still in the introductory stages with Wilson, the two have been getting to start to know each other.