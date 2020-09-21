CUSportsNation - Chris Wilson has his eyes on another interior DL from Arkansas

Chris Wilson has his eyes on another interior DL from Arkansas
When Tyas Martin committed to Colorado back in mid-July, it was good evidence that Karl Dorrell's staff had roots planted in parts of the country that the Buffs haven't traditionally recruited often.
Martin, who hails from Jacksonville, Arkansas, is the No. 2 overall 2021 prospect in his home state and committed to the Buffs over other interested parties like Virginia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
As Chris Wilson begins identifying priority Class of 2022 targets, he's found another player he hopes to pluck from the Natural State in three-star tackle Nico Davillier.
At face value, it looks like the competition for Davillier will be even more intense than battling to land Martin, as the 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect from Maumelle holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, Purdue and Tennessee already.
He's also ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect within his class in the state of Arkansas. Similarly, he is listed as the No. 28 defensive tackle in the nation.
All of the above he named as schools showing particular interest in him.
Thus, recruiting him will be an interesting challenge for Wilson in squaring up with some SEC heavyweights.
The Buffs are the most recent program to have offered Davillier, which happened last Monday. While he's still in the introductory stages with Wilson, the two have been getting to start to know each other.
Blessed and truly honored to receive an offer from the university of Colorado!!! @EarlGill10 @smanellums @ArElite100 @BigD_DaveDyson @MHSHornet @DOMXsports @WillieLyles @coach_wilson10 pic.twitter.com/ixlKQu7Fn6— nicholas davillier (@DavillierNico) September 15, 2020
Wilson even pulled the trigger and offered Davillier quicker than the latter anticipated.
“I was talking to coach Chris Wilson and I figured Colorado would offer, but I definitely did not think it would be this soon," he said. "We talked quite a bit before he offered and I think he’s pretty cool.”
Colorado sees him as an interior lineman who'd play tackle in Boulder but he also plays defensive end for Maumelle. Interestingly enough, the Hornets additionally use Davillier as a Wildcat QB.
He's rushed the ball from the Wildcat seven times on the year and three of his attempts have gone for touchdowns.
His surprising quickness given his size has made him a viable goal line for Maumelle when the Hornets are looking to punch the ball into the end zone.
2022 DL Nico Davillier (@DavillierNico) is a FOOTBALL PLAYER 😈 @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/AX01p88zj0— Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) August 29, 2020
While his Wildcat days may not follow him into college, it's something he finds to be very pleasurable in doing a few times a game.
“I have good size, good frame, I’m explosive off the ball and I am very athletic," he said. "I play DT and defensive end. I’m also a Wildcat quarterback — it’s very fun to be on both sides of the ball."
The Buffs are still in the opening stages of courting Davillier, but he doubtless is an early target of Wilson's who should be monitored over the next few months.
