CUSportsNation - Chris Wilson & Aziz Shittu's combined efforts key in landing Ryan Williams

For Ryan Williams , Colorado's newest Class of 2021 commit, choosing the Buffs yesterday was far from a difficult decision.

While Arkansas, Oregon and Boise State had made overtures to the 6-foot-5, 251-pound defensive tackle out of Pearland (Shadow Creek) Houston, Colorado was the program that most intensely recruited him.

The Buffs, via Chris Wilson, offered at the end of May and since then, both he and graduate assistant Aziz Shittu established a solid rapport with him.

“We built a close relationship actually kind of fast, after doing my virtual visit," Williams said. "(Wilson) explained himself and how he turns people into great players and great young men. Coach Aziz — he’s like an older brother to me. He’s funny — every time we get on a call he makes me smile and always makes me laugh. I just knew it was a good choice to go to Colorado. They built a nice relationship with me and it was amazing.”

While Williams appreciated Wilson and Shittu's two-punch recruiting attack, the fact that he'll be developed in college by coaches both with NFL experience and Super Bowl rings also has its perks.

“It’s very exciting, because I know they can get to that point, get me right and turn me into a beast,” Williams said.