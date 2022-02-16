Chris Wilson and Vic So'oto excited to collaborate with one another

The way both coaches recently described their roles when it comes to overseeing Colorado's defensive line in 2022, Chris Wilson and Vic So'oto plan on collaborating quite a bit leading into spring ball and beyond.

Wilson, in his third year at CU, the second as defensive coordinator, had his position group responsibilities shifted by Karl Dorrell following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Wilson will now coach the Buffs' outside linebackers, while So'oto, who was hired by Dorrell on Dec. 30, will coach the d-linemen.

So'oto joined the Buffaloes having spent the previous two seasons as Southern California in the same capacity.

Previously, he spent three years (2017-19) coaching Virginia's defensive line.

While Wilson spend as much time with the Buffs' defensive linemen as he did over the last two years, So'oto is excited to have him continue on in the group's overall development.

"I had something similar last year (at USC) with C.J. Ah You, who’s now the defensive line coach at Nevada, where we could bounce ideas off each other," So'oto said. "I thought it was the best thing ever. To come here, with someone with even more experience and who’s actually calling the plays, I think is invaluable."

"It’s something that I really look forward to exploring how we can make this place the best it can be.”