Chris Wilson and Vic So'oto excited to collaborate with one another
The way both coaches recently described their roles when it comes to overseeing Colorado's defensive line in 2022, Chris Wilson and Vic So'oto plan on collaborating quite a bit leading into spring ball and beyond.
Wilson, in his third year at CU, the second as defensive coordinator, had his position group responsibilities shifted by Karl Dorrell following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.
Wilson will now coach the Buffs' outside linebackers, while So'oto, who was hired by Dorrell on Dec. 30, will coach the d-linemen.
So'oto joined the Buffaloes having spent the previous two seasons as Southern California in the same capacity.
Previously, he spent three years (2017-19) coaching Virginia's defensive line.
While Wilson spend as much time with the Buffs' defensive linemen as he did over the last two years, So'oto is excited to have him continue on in the group's overall development.
"I had something similar last year (at USC) with C.J. Ah You, who’s now the defensive line coach at Nevada, where we could bounce ideas off each other," So'oto said. "I thought it was the best thing ever. To come here, with someone with even more experience and who’s actually calling the plays, I think is invaluable."
"It’s something that I really look forward to exploring how we can make this place the best it can be.”
As the Buffaloes gear up towards their spring practices, which are set to begin at the end of March, the d-line room will be led by seniors Terrance Lang and Janaz Jordan plus juniors Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman.
While Colorado lost super senior Mustafa Johnson, the vast majority of DLs who saw meaningful snaps in 2021 are back, while a contingent of younger players, including sophomores Ryan Williams, Tyas Martin and Allan Baugh, will look to assume larger roles.
As he's familiarized himself with Colorado's roster, So'oto likes what he sees in terms of talent to work with.
“We have some really good players here that can achieve whatever they want to achieve in this league," So'oto said. "What I’ve seen these last two years in this league, is that if you control the front, if you control the offensive line and defensive line, I think you have a great shot at winning.”
With a collaborative approach in mind, Wilson and So'oto look forward to working together in continuing their players' development.
"We’re going to really, Vic and I, work close together," Wilson said. "That was really important to me. I really believe that your fronts are the key on both sides of the ball, so having a guy, with that as his full focus, was going to be key for us. I couldn’t of hired a better guy and I’m excited about what he brings to the table.”