Chase Penry demonstrating his value as a reliable young receiver for CU

Fresh off his first collegiate touchdown, caught in the third quarter of Colorado's recent loss against USC, freshman wide receiver Chase Penry has began to carve out a considerable role for himself in his first year with the Buffs.

While at this point into the 2021 season, it's far from a secret that the Buffaloes have struggled as far as the passing game is considered, Penry has still been able to capitalize on opportunities nonetheless.

Currently, among CU's wide receivers, only he, second-year freshman Brenden Rice and redshirt sophomore Dimitri Stanley have made a catch in at least four of the Buffs' five games.

To date, Penry has caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

For Penry, a freshman skill player, demonstrating a consistent ability to make plays has been an objective of his as he continues to compete with the multitude of other wideouts in a crowded position room.

“I think I’ve been able to show coaches and they’ve been able to trust me to be that type of person and player to make plays when my number gets called," Penry said. "I know we have great wide receivers in our room, so we’ve got to get the ball around, but when my number gets called, they can trust me."

"I know I’m confident that I can make plays and I’m just very thankful that (coaches) are trusting me to give me these opportunities.”

Most recently, that came in the form of a seven-yard touchdown reception he hauled in off the arm of Brendon Lewis, as the Buffs were trailing Southern Cal in the second half of last Saturday's game.

It remains just one of two passing touchdowns the Buffaloes have scored through five games.

While Penry doubtless wished his first career touchdown at the college level would have corresponded to a victory for the Buffaloes, he relished the moment nonetheless.

“We had a good concept called," Penry said of the play that led to his touchdown reception. "I knew I had a shot based off how (USC) was lining up from the snap, so I just took off, tried to run a crisp route and 'B-Lew' trusted me and gave me an opportunity."

"I just made the most of it. It was a special moment — would have been a more special moment if we were winning — but I’ll always remember that moment, for sure.”