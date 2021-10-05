Chase Penry demonstrating his value as a reliable young receiver for CU
Fresh off his first collegiate touchdown, caught in the third quarter of Colorado's recent loss against USC, freshman wide receiver Chase Penry has began to carve out a considerable role for himself in his first year with the Buffs.
While at this point into the 2021 season, it's far from a secret that the Buffaloes have struggled as far as the passing game is considered, Penry has still been able to capitalize on opportunities nonetheless.
Currently, among CU's wide receivers, only he, second-year freshman Brenden Rice and redshirt sophomore Dimitri Stanley have made a catch in at least four of the Buffs' five games.
To date, Penry has caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.
For Penry, a freshman skill player, demonstrating a consistent ability to make plays has been an objective of his as he continues to compete with the multitude of other wideouts in a crowded position room.
“I think I’ve been able to show coaches and they’ve been able to trust me to be that type of person and player to make plays when my number gets called," Penry said. "I know we have great wide receivers in our room, so we’ve got to get the ball around, but when my number gets called, they can trust me."
"I know I’m confident that I can make plays and I’m just very thankful that (coaches) are trusting me to give me these opportunities.”
Most recently, that came in the form of a seven-yard touchdown reception he hauled in off the arm of Brendon Lewis, as the Buffs were trailing Southern Cal in the second half of last Saturday's game.
It remains just one of two passing touchdowns the Buffaloes have scored through five games.
While Penry doubtless wished his first career touchdown at the college level would have corresponded to a victory for the Buffaloes, he relished the moment nonetheless.
“We had a good concept called," Penry said of the play that led to his touchdown reception. "I knew I had a shot based off how (USC) was lining up from the snap, so I just took off, tried to run a crisp route and 'B-Lew' trusted me and gave me an opportunity."
"I just made the most of it. It was a special moment — would have been a more special moment if we were winning — but I’ll always remember that moment, for sure.”
Coming out of fall camp back in August, coaches seemed to be taking note of Penry and his playmaking abilities.
“He’s got football savvy to him — he really does," offensive coordinator and receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini said. "He understands the game, he understands how to run routes, he knows how to separate and he catches the football.”
Penry, who won a pair of CHSAA Class 5A state titles and played for a third in his career at Cherry Creek High School, enjoyed a statistically robust preps career.
His 159 career high school receptions is 10th all-time in Centennial State high school football history and by the time he had taken off his Bruins uniform for the last time, he'd scored 26 touchdowns and racked up 2,081 yards of receiving.
While his college career is still just getting started, Penry got himself on the stat sheets quickly, coming down with a 16-yard reception in CU's season-opener against Northern Colorado, making his first career catch in his first career game.
With junior Jaylon Jackson injured for an extended period of time and sophomore Vontae Shenault still suspended indefinitely, there should be ample opportunities for Penry to continue to see the field moving forward.
He'll continue to work on his craft, no doubt, but here and now, Penry has been pleased with what he's been able to do on the football field to date.
"Coming in, I knew it was an experienced room," Penry said. "We have a lot of players that returned and have made a lot of plays previously but I was confident in my beliefs and I just tried to make plays throughout camp."
"Getting opportunities in games, I’ve just been trying to make the most of it and I think I’ve been doing that so far.”