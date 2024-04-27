Charlotte LB transfer Nikhai Green-Hill commits to CU as Buffs keep adding
Just as Colorado was kicking off the Black & Gold spring game, Charlotte linebacker transfer Nikhai Hill-Green committed to the Buffs.
Hill-Green was exploring his options as he looked for a new opportunity in the transfer portal and head coach Deion Sanders and his staff were able to sway him on his visit to Boulder last weekend. Coming in as a three-star transfer, Colorado beat out other programs such as Arkansas, Louisville and Missouri.
Hill-Green's pledge also continued a big recruiting day for the Buffs, who had already added commitments from three-star 2025 TE Corbin Laisure and four-star 2025 LB Mantrez Walker earlier Saturday.
Colorado was in search for more depth at the linebacker position, but Hill-Green brings ample experience that may warrant a starting role. Last season, he finished second on the Charlotte defense in tackles with 73 total along with 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 pass break-ups. He previously spent two years at Michigan.
With Green-Hill's addition to the Buffs roster, Colorado now has eight linebackers with LaVonta Bentley and Trevor Woods leading the room.
"The more competition you create, they don't sleep well, I sleep good," linebackers coach Andre Hart said during the spring. "I like that. That's my philosophy and I'm gonna stick to that."