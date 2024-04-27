Just as Colorado was kicking off the Black & Gold spring game, Charlotte linebacker transfer Nikhai Hill-Green committed to the Buffs.

Hill-Green was exploring his options as he looked for a new opportunity in the transfer portal and head coach Deion Sanders and his staff were able to sway him on his visit to Boulder last weekend. Coming in as a three-star transfer, Colorado beat out other programs such as Arkansas, Louisville and Missouri.

Hill-Green's pledge also continued a big recruiting day for the Buffs, who had already added commitments from three-star 2025 TE Corbin Laisure and four-star 2025 LB Mantrez Walker earlier Saturday.