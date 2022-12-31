Michigan, Oregon and USC are some of the schools that offered Tayvion Beasley as a high school prospect at Southern California powerhouse program St. John Bosco. The defensive back ultimately decided to make Jackson, Mississippi his home as he picked Jackson State over all his other Power Five options.

Beasley is so invested in the staff that recruited him that the freshman is leaving Jackson State to follow many of his former coaches to Colorado. The 5-foot-11 cornerback announced his commitment to the Buffs on Saturday after just one season with the Tigers, and he is now the seventh JSU player to follow his former head coach, Deion Sanders, to Boulder this offseason.

The Inglewood, California native played in nine games as a freshman during the 2022 season and finished the year with eight tackles and two interceptions. His best performance came in a win over Bethune-Cookman as Beasley had three tackles.

His second interception came SWAC Championship game against Southern as he was one of three players to come up with a takeaway through the air in that contest. Beasley also opened his career with an interception in the season opener against Florida A&M.

The new Buffs cornerback contributed with pass breakups against Campbell and Alabama State as well.

Colorado has been a popular destination for players leaving Jackson State this offseason, and Beasley is the second Tigers player to join the Buffs in recent days. Edge rusher Jeremiah Brown was announced as the newest CU signee Saturday morning after announcing his intention to transfer from Jackson State on Thursday.

Beasley is the fourth Jackson State player Colorado is adding on the defensive side of the ball joining Brown, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, the top-ranked transfer player this offseason.

The Buffs have now made 18 transfer additions to the roster this offseason not counting junior college transfers.