In years past, high school prospects weren't able to take official visits until the fall of their senior year. However, that rule changed when the NCAA started allowing prospects to take official visits from April-June of their junior year.

Colorado used this new rule and hosted 26 official visitors over the three months span, utilizing three official visit weekends -- April 28, June 8, and June 22.

CUSportsNation.com breaks down everything you need to know about those prospects who officially visited CU.

