Buy, Sell, or Hold? Where Colorado stands with this weekend's visitors
Colorado is hosting fourteen official visitors this weekend in what is shaping up to be a big weekend for the Buffaloes. But where does CUSportsNation.com think the Buffs stand with each prospect?
We tackle that in this article. Do we buy CU's chances with the prospect? Are we selling CU's chances? Or are we putting them on hold?
*** BUY ***
This one was tough for me because I could make a good case for why he should fit into any of the three categories, but I'm typically a half glass full kind of guy, so I put him into the "buy" category. Sure, could have put him on "hold" because he has four other schools he's really high on, but I could also put all 14 of these recruits on "hold." That's lame. But back to the point -- Rae's first offer was from Colorado, he has a very good relationship with Darrin Chiaverini, and he's connected with guys already committed to CU in Braedin Huffman-Dixon and KJ Trujillo. I'm not confident that Colorado gets Rae, but I'm buying their chances with him.
