Buffs upset No. 11 Tennessee in an epic weekend comeback
Colorado coach Tad Boyle made a statement Sunday not starting the usual five after the loss against Grambling State, and the Buffaloes responded with a statement of their own in an upset of No. 11 Tennessee, 78-66, in Nashville, Tenn.
In just 48 hours, the Buffs went from a frustrating setback in that 83-74 loss at Grambling State to pulling off a momentous win as a 16-point underdog that should generate a lot of confidence for a team finding its way after replacing a number of key contributors from last season.
Sophomore guard KJ Simpson came off the bench after starting the first two games and delivered a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds on 7-of-16 shooting. Veteran forward Tristan da Silva also came off the bench for the first time this season and responded with 14 points. J’Vonne Hadley also chipped in 10 rebounds off the bench, adding 3 blocks and 2 steals.
Tennessee (1-1) made 17 of 21 free throws in the first half to take a 34-32 lead into halftime, but it would have been more if not for Simpson's 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Aside from the strong free throw shooting, the Vols struggled on their home court while shooting just 25.4 percent from the field.
Boyle went with a starting lineup of veteran guards Jalen Gabbidon and Ethan Wright, redshirt freshman guard Javon Ruffin, junior guard Luke O'Brien and sophomore center Lawson Lovering.
Whatever message he intended to send his roster, it seems it was received.
With his double-double, this was the Simpson the Buffs expected to see this season, showing semblances of former guard McKinley Wright. He had the majority of CU’s 12 fastbreak points.
Meanwhile, da Silva shot very well in Nashville as the Buffs’ offense set up effective screens for him to work on the perimeter. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers and 5 of 7 shots overall.
Gabbidon and Julian Hamond hit back-to-back 3s in the opening minutes of the second half to swing the lead to the Buffs, who controlled the game the rest of the way.
They used an 11-2 run capped by a da Silva 3-pointer to push the lead to 66-52 with 5:01 remaining. The game was never close again.
Colorado still matched Friday’s 19 turnovers with another 19 today, but a more cohesive Buffs team came to play.
Tennessee had four returning starters from last year's NCAA tournament team, but specifically Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James couldn’t find their rhythm, combining for 26 points on 7-of-24 shooting.
Colorado has not won away from home against a ranked team in three years.
This squad’s unpredictability should make for an entertaining season, while the win Sunday showed the potential that exists for the Buffs.