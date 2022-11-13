Colorado coach Tad Boyle made a statement Sunday not starting the usual five after the loss against Grambling State, and the Buffaloes responded with a statement of their own in an upset of No. 11 Tennessee, 78-66, in Nashville, Tenn. In just 48 hours, the Buffs went from a frustrating setback in that 83-74 loss at Grambling State to pulling off a momentous win as a 16-point underdog that should generate a lot of confidence for a team finding its way after replacing a number of key contributors from last season. Sophomore guard KJ Simpson came off the bench after starting the first two games and delivered a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds on 7-of-16 shooting. Veteran forward Tristan da Silva also came off the bench for the first time this season and responded with 14 points. J’Vonne Hadley also chipped in 10 rebounds off the bench, adding 3 blocks and 2 steals. Tennessee (1-1) made 17 of 21 free throws in the first half to take a 34-32 lead into halftime, but it would have been more if not for Simpson's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoQlVaWkVSIEJFQVRFUvCfmqg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTaW1wc29uSnI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtT aW1wc29uSnI8L2E+IHNpbmtzIHRoZSBkZWVwIHRocmVlIHRvIGVuZCB0aGUg Zmlyc3QgaGFsZjxicj48YnI+8J+TuiBFU1BOIDxicj7wn5OxIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ETVVSTE9aVFFrIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRE1VUkxP WlRRazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvQnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNH b0J1ZmZzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYVJwZUZXOU5KSCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FScGVGVzlOSkg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29s b3JhZG8gTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBDVUJ1ZmZzTUJCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTE4ODQ1MjA0NDEwMTIyMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Aside from the strong free throw shooting, the Vols struggled on their home court while shooting just 25.4 percent from the field. Boyle went with a starting lineup of veteran guards Jalen Gabbidon and Ethan Wright, redshirt freshman guard Javon Ruffin, junior guard Luke O'Brien and sophomore center Lawson Lovering. Whatever message he intended to send his roster, it seems it was received. With his double-double, this was the Simpson the Buffs expected to see this season, showing semblances of former guard McKinley Wright. He had the majority of CU’s 12 fastbreak points. Meanwhile, da Silva shot very well in Nashville as the Buffs’ offense set up effective screens for him to work on the perimeter. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers and 5 of 7 shots overall. Gabbidon and Julian Hamond hit back-to-back 3s in the opening minutes of the second half to swing the lead to the Buffs, who controlled the game the rest of the way. They used an 11-2 run capped by a da Silva 3-pointer to push the lead to 66-52 with 5:01 remaining. The game was never close again.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNCBQT0lOVCBMRUFEITxicj48YnI+VHJpc3RhbiBzaW5rcyB0aGUg dGhyZWUgb24gdGhlIGRpc2ggZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2xhd3Nvbl9sb3ZlcmluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A bGF3c29uX2xvdmVyaW5nPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogRVNQTiA8YnI+8J+T sSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRE1VUkxPWlRRayI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0RNVVJMT1pUUWs8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0J1ZmZzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CdWZmczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2h1 dVN2V3lXd0giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9odXVTdld5V3dIPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IENvbG9yYWRvIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ1VCdWZm c01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVUJ1ZmZzTUJC L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxODk4MzE0OTQwNjgyMjQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=