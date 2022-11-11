Colorado kicked off its road trip with an exposing 83-74 loss against Grambling State on Friday.

In this week’s Pac-12/Southwest Athletic Conference Legacy Series, the trip to the HBCU provided a learning experience on and off the court for the Buffs. They toured the Eddie G. Robinson Museum during the day and in the evening they played on Willis Reed court in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

It became the stage for Colorado's first adverse learning experience as the Buffs struggled to knock down shots, shooting 40.3% against the Tigers, while racking up 19 turnovers in a sloppy performance.

Grambling’s Shawndarius Cowart punctuated the end of the first half, nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer, on his way to a team-high 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals as the hosts to a 46-32 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the half, Colorado (1-1) trimmed the turnovers somewhat (eight in the second half), but the Buffs never got any closer than cutting the deficit to 7 points twice in the final minute and a half to play.

KJ Simpson, who hit a later 3-pointer to draw the Buffs to within 77-70 late, led Colorado with 16 points, albeit on 5-of-16 shooting. Nique Clifford was one of the few Buffs who shot it well, hitting 7 of 12 shots for 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. J'Vonne Hadley had 12 points and a team-high 8 rebounds. And Jalen Gabbidon added 11 points and 4 steals off the bench.

Both Gabbidon and Hadley’s increased defensive pressure helped bring the Buffs a little closer in the second half, but Grambling State still was not missing much.

In addition to Cowart, Cameron Christon and Carte’are Gordon help maintain the commanding lead throughout the game. Christon finished with 17 points and Gordon had 14 on the evening.

Buffs coach Tad Boyle suggested during preseason that they may “struggle early on,” and tonight definitely showed some of those obstacles the team is working through in replacing so many key contributors from last season.

The road trip continues as the Buffs have another chance to find their rhythm on Sunday against No. 11 Tennessee in Nashville.