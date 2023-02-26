Boyle is unsure of the severity of his injury. “We'll get a feel for that as we go through the week, but I'm hopeful. I know if Tristan can play, he will play and we'll get a feel for that as the week transpires."

With five minutes left in the game, Tristan da Silva fell to the floor in pain. Favoring his ankle, he hopped on one foot to the locker room. Colorado was already without Javon Ruffin (knee) and Jalen Gabbidon (concussion) meaning the Buffs were down to a seven-man rotation. Nique Clifford checked in for da Silva after the injury and drained a three putting the Buffs up by 2, but the only scoring action that followed came from the line.

“Our guys fought tonight and the feeling in that locker room on Thursday night was one more of disgust, disappointment, regret and like what the hell you’re going to do if you don’t compete and we competed tonight,” head coach Tad Boyle said. “We competed tonight against a really good team and made plays down the stretch.”

CU was night and day compared to its performance against USC on Thursday. The Buffs kept the Bruins, who have the second-best scoring offense in the Pac-12, on their toes for the full 40 minutes.

Colorado (15-15, 7-12 in the Pac-12) was just two possessions away from giving No. 4 UCLA (25-4, 16-2 in the Pac-12) its first loss in February, but it couldn’t prevail in the final seconds losing to the Bruins, 60-56.

Both teams' toughness resulted in many free-throw attempts down the stretch. Lawson Lovering missed two free throws shortly before making the most influential buckets, putting CU within two with seven seconds to go.

After Lovering's successful shots, UCLA’s Amari Bailey drew a pivotal foul on Ethan Wright. He made his pair, and the Buffs found themselves down by two possessions with seven seconds remaining. An errant pass led to a turnover by KJ Simpson on the Buffs’ last possession of the game.

Even though the Buffs' offense wasn’t superb, 33% overall, the defense was one element that worked well Sunday with Colorado holding UCLA to its lowest point total this season.

“UCLA is one of the best teams we’ve played all year and we didn’t even play perfect,” Simpson said. “We were right there and you don’t have to play perfect, you just have to play with a sense of urgency and toughness.”

The Pac-12’s second-best scoring offense couldn’t find the basket much coming out of the gates. Colorado contested every shot while going on an 11-0 run during the first 5:30. Will McClendon gave the Bruins their second bucket seven minutes in and the Buffs and the Bruins exchanged buckets from there.

With the third best 3-point shooting percentage in the Pac-12, the Bruins couldn’t find their sweet spot from downtown going 0 of 6 from three in the first half and only finished with one 3-pointer overall. UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell was also out of sorts recording only one point in the first half.

UCLA shifted its defensive approaches toward the end of the first and Colorado found itself in a 5:25 scoring drought. The Bruins grew their lead with the help of Jamie Jaquez Jr. to get them to within 2 points, 30-28, going into the second.

Colorado was outrebounded UCLA in the first, 23 to 16, with Nique Clifford and Luke O’Brien each having seven rebounds. O’Brien went on to record his first career double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and overall Colorado finished with 14 offensive rebounds.

“That’s the way I get on the floor,” O’Brien said. “You got KJ and Tristan being the main guys shooting and they do that at a high level, so I have to find my spark on the offensive end and that’s getting those offensive rebounds and then getting defensive rebounds just so I can stay on the court with those guys.”

The Bruins became the outright Pac-12 regular season champions with Sunday's win. Colorado finds itself with sitting in ninth place, as it currently stands, going into the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. Its final regular season game is set for Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m.