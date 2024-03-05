There's good news and bad news for the Colorado women’s basketball team as they head into the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The bad news is obvious. The Buffs have lost five of their last six games, including a heartbreaker on senior day last weekend, when Washington State finished the game on a 14-0 run to hand CU its third home loss of the season. The loss dropped the Buffs into the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament, meaning that they will have to play in the first round Wednesday after missing out on the opening-round bye.

They also sit in a very tenuous spot on the “host bubble”, where the top 16 overall seeds will host the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. CU was No. 13 overall in the selection committee’s top 16 last week before splitting the weekend series against the Washington schools.

The good news is a little harder to find, but it’s still out there. The Buffs will open their Pac-12 Tournament campaign with a game against last-place Oregon, which is coming in on a 13-game losing streak. Colorado demolished the Ducks twice this season, winning their two meetings by a combined 46 points. Colorado is also using the chance to play Wednesday as an extra opportunity for a struggling team to find its groove at the right time.