A few weeks ago, few would have believed it if told that Colorado would find itself on the dreaded NCAA tournament bubble.

The Buffs were sitting pretty at 11-2, coming off of a 2-0 homestand and with a quality win over Miami in the non-conference, looking like they were well on their way to earning their place on the bracket in March.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and the Buffs are standing on much more rocky ground. An 0-3 road trip, capped by a disastrous 20-point collapse against Cal, have seriously put a dent in Colorado’s resume, and now the work to build it back up begins.

The Buffs started that process nicely, as they rebounded from a lethargic first half to put away USC on Saturday night. Next up for Colorado is the current Pac-12 leader, the Oregon Ducks, on Thursday night as Tad Boyle’s club works to add some more bright spots to the resume.

As of now, Colorado is just on the outside of the bubble according to Bracket Matrix, which averages all of the bracketology projections around the internet. The Buffs have work to do over the next month and a half if they want to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

The good news for the Buffs is that most of the advanced metrics are still giving them a chance. They still sit comfortably at 34th in KenPom, and are a little lower at 45 in NET. These are still bubbly numbers, but they stack up favorably against some of the other teams on the edge. The problem is, losses to Arizona State, Florida State and especially Cal, all of whom are likely to miss the tournament, could follow the Buffs around as they try to get on the right side of the bubble.

Now to the task at hand. The Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12) have been rolling as of late, winning six in a row. That streak includes a road sweep against Washington and Washington State, where Oregon pulled out two tight wins by a combined seven points. The Ducks are currently alone in first place in the Pac-12 as the only team who has made it to this point unscathed in league play.

Oregon’s recent stretch is more impressive when you consider that it's done it without its two top big men. N’Faly Dante, a veteran now in his fifth year with the Ducks, had a stellar season debut against Georgia with 16 points and 21 rebounds before injuring his knee. Dante missed the next two months of action and returned to the Oregon lineup last weekend against Cal off the bench.

The Ducks have also been missing junior center Nate Bittle, who injured his wrist in Oregon’s third game of the season and hasn’t returned, although Dana Altman said this week that he was nearing a return and hasn’t ruled him out for Thursday night’s contest in Boulder.

Of course, it’s no secret that the Buffs have been dealing with some injury issues of their own during their recent cold stretch. They finally have their top seven rotation players healthy again after the returns of Cody Williams, Tristan da Silva and Julian Hammond III. They need the regular group to get comfortable playing together again following their injuries, and the second half against USC was a good start.

For the Buffs, one of the big keys will be to get KJ Simpson going again. The junior point guard was off to a torrid start to the season, but cooled off on Colorado’s recent road trip. Over his last four games, Simpson is shooting just a tick under 38% from the floor.

Simpson, as he so often does in the Pac-12, arguably has to take on the toughest matchup on the opposing side as well. Oregon freshman point guard Jackson Shelstead has been a revelation for the Ducks this season, leading them in both scoring (14.6 PPG) and assists (2.8 PPG). Shelstead has been very efficient as a scorer, shooting over 50% from the floor and nearly 44% from 3, so Simpson will have his work cut out for him on the defensive end.

On the interior, Eddie Lampkin Jr. will have his own challenge with Dante, no matter how many minutes he is able to play. The Ducks’ big man is a rebounding machine, so Lampkin will need to battle hard to keep him off the glass. The foul situation will also be important for Lampkin. It likely won’t be an issue for Dante on a minutes restriction, but if Lampkin is forced to the bench due to some foul problems, the Buffs can run into some real problems.

On paper, Colorado’s big advantage in this one needs to come from the wings. Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams are two of the best players in any game, and this matchup is no different. Both have looked pretty good, albeit a little rusty, since their returns from injury and continuing to knock off that rust will make the Buffs a tough out for anyone.

Colorado’s other major edge in this one is the fact that they’re at home, where they are a perfect 10-0 on the season. In those 10 games, the Buffs’ offense has been humming, averaging over 85 points per game. The Ducks have played just three true road games on the season, so while they picked up a pair of nice wins up in the Pacific Northwest a few weeks ago, they have a small sample of success away from home. The Buffs will need every bit of that home court advantage to pull out a crucial victory on Thursday night.