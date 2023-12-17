Following the script from last offseason, Colorado continues to outpace the rest of college football during transfer portal season as the Buffs have now reeled in 15 transfer additions this month -- three more than any other program in the country.

Of those 15, four came on Sunday, including the most recent addition -- Alabama DT transfer Anquin Barnes.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Barnes only entered the transfer portal last week, but the Buffs were able to bring things together at a rapid pace. Colorado was the first school to offer him when he entered the portal followed by SMU, Memphis, Indiana, Houston, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

Barnes played only 8 snaps this season for the Crimson Tide, appearing briefly in two games. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit initially out of Robert E Lee HS in Montgomery, Alabama, the big defensive lineman had some notable offers including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Nebraska. Jackson State also offered him as a high school recruit, so there is some history there with Deion Sanders and his staff.