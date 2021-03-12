CUSportsNation - Buffs survive Cal, 61-58, advance to Pac-12 Tournament semifinals

Buffs survive Cal, 61-58, advance to Pac-12 Tournament semifinals
About four minutes into Thursday night's (or Friday morning's for those of you on the East Coast) Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals game between Colorado and California, the Buffs got off to a sluggish enough start to warrant concern of a second straight early exit from the league tourney.
The Buffs started the game 0-for-7 from the floor and found themselves down to Cal, 7-0, before the first media timeout.
Colorado ultimately shot 39% in the first half but that number was south of 30% for a healthy chunk of the opening 20 minutes, as players up and down the roster couldn't seem to get their shots to fall.
Heading into halftime, the Buffaloes managed to take a four-point lead, with Dallas Walton's team-high nine points sparking an otherwise barren offensive performance in the first half.
Cause for concern began to evaporate down the stretch of the second half, with the Buffs taking a lead as big as 13 points, but that nervous feeling doubtless returned for the CU fans who stayed awake to watch the entirety of the game, as the Bears came within four points with 3:52 to play.
From there, the Buffs appeared once again to have built a big enough cushion to ride out the final minute and change of the game.
With 1:05 to play, CU led, 61-52, but in the final 48 seconds of the game, a five-second violation on an inbound followed by a McKinley Wright IV turnover in the offensive zone helped Cal to a 6-0 run and gave the Bears one final chance at a tying basket as time expired.
Luckily for the Buffaloes, the three-pointer from Cal's Makale Foreman did not hit its mark and they escaped with a 61-58 victory.
Despite the late (12:32 a.m. EST) tipoff, a sluggish offensive start and Cal's late rallies, Colorado held on to win, in doing so advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals round Friday night against USC.
"March is all about surviving and advancing in tournament basketball," Tad Boyle said after the win. "...We survived tonight and are advancing, but we didn't play our best basketball. Cal had a lot to do with that. They're so physical and they got hot in the second half."
Evan Battey led Colorado with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 11 of which came in the second half.
Also turning in a key second half performance was D'Shawn Schwartz, who scored all of his nine points in the second half. With 3:28 to play, Schwartz finished at the rim, drew a foul and completed the and-1, giving the Buffaloes a seven-point lead.
Schwartz also drained a three-pointer earlier in the half when the Buffs were riding high, putting his team up by 11, 44-33, with 11:05 to play.
A sloppy end to the game notwithstanding, Colorado shot 50% (12-of-24) from the floor in the second half, hurting Cal inside.
Boyle spoke earlier this week about wanting to get his big men going offensively and against the Bears, Battey and Walton answered, providing key points at different points in the game.
"If you look at their numbers over the last five or six games, they both have struggled a bit from a percentage standpoint relative to what we expect out of both of them," Boyle said.
"I thought Dallas was terrific in that first half — he kind of kept us in the game...Evan got going emotionally in the second half, he plays so hard and he's got such a passion for the game."
In far from abnormal fashion, Eli Parquet proved to be Colorado's defensive MVP of the game, shutting down star Cal guard Matt Bradley for the vast majority of the first and second halves; Bradley was held scoreless until the 11:22 mark of the final half.
Parquet, routinely tasked with guarding an opponent's best perimeter player, was all over Bradley Thursday night, holding him to a 3-for-11 make rate from the floor, including 1-for-6 from deep.
Bradley did some late damage, finishing with 10 points, but his performance was a shadow compared to the 29 points he scored the last time CU and Cal played on Feb. 13.
"Eli don't back down from nobody," Battey said. "He's going to compete and the (Pac-12) All-Defensive Team that he made speaks for itself. He puts in the work every day, he guards McKinley every day, guards Keeshawn (Barthelemy) — he's prepared."
Parquet also contributed four points, three rebounds and an assist in the win.
The Buffs' rebounding matched their defense, as they edged Cal on the glass by four, 34-30, with Jabari Walker snagging a team-best six boards.
Tomorrow night, another late tipoff (8:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. MST) awaits Colorado, as does Southern California, which beat Utah Thursday night in double overtime, in the league tournament semifinals.
The Buffs swept USC in the regular season and will need to add a third win against the Trojans in order to reach the Pac-12 Championship game.
Players and coaches alike know that in order to do so, a tighter, more efficient outing will be needed than what got the job done against the Bears.
“We’re going to have to play well to beat (USC)," Boyle said. "We’re going to have to play better than we played tonight — I can promise you that — and I really believe that we will.”