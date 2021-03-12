CUSportsNation - Buffs survive Cal, 61-58, advance to Pac-12 Tournament semifinals

About four minutes into Thursday night's (or Friday morning's for those of you on the East Coast) Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals game between Colorado and California, the Buffs got off to a sluggish enough start to warrant concern of a second straight early exit from the league tourney.

The Buffs started the game 0-for-7 from the floor and found themselves down to Cal, 7-0, before the first media timeout.

Colorado ultimately shot 39% in the first half but that number was south of 30% for a healthy chunk of the opening 20 minutes, as players up and down the roster couldn't seem to get their shots to fall.

Heading into halftime, the Buffaloes managed to take a four-point lead, with Dallas Walton's team-high nine points sparking an otherwise barren offensive performance in the first half.

Cause for concern began to evaporate down the stretch of the second half, with the Buffs taking a lead as big as 13 points, but that nervous feeling doubtless returned for the CU fans who stayed awake to watch the entirety of the game, as the Bears came within four points with 3:52 to play.

From there, the Buffs appeared once again to have built a big enough cushion to ride out the final minute and change of the game.

With 1:05 to play, CU led, 61-52, but in the final 48 seconds of the game, a five-second violation on an inbound followed by a McKinley Wright IV turnover in the offensive zone helped Cal to a 6-0 run and gave the Bears one final chance at a tying basket as time expired.

Luckily for the Buffaloes, the three-pointer from Cal's Makale Foreman did not hit its mark and they escaped with a 61-58 victory.

Despite the late (12:32 a.m. EST) tipoff, a sluggish offensive start and Cal's late rallies, Colorado held on to win, in doing so advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals round Friday night against USC.