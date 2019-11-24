BREAKING: Jordan Berry , a Class of 2020 defensive tackle and three-star recruit who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, has committed to Colorado. Berry is the sixth listed defensive lineman to commit to the Buffs for the 2020 cycle, joining Julius Coates , Guy Thomas , Devin Grant , Alvin Williams and Justin Jackson (not counting Antonio Alfano , who has signed a financial aid agreement with CU but has not committed).

Berry was in Boulder the weekend of Nov. 8 on an official visit, eventually pulling the trigger on a commitment to Colorado — Berry decided to make his public announcement this weekend to honor his mother, Shenae, whose birthday was on Friday, Nov.22.

With the recent addition of Alfano to Colorado's cause, Berry's commitment comes as further good news for Mel Tucker and Jimmy Brumbaugh, who have made it a point to strengthen the Buffs in the trenches via big and developable recruits.

Berry seems to fit just that bill. The Harbor City, Calif. native was perviously committed to LSU from February through mid-October of this year before ultimately decommitting and re-weighing his options.

He chose Colorado over six other Pac-12 offers (Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC and Utah), while Georgia, Florida and Boston College were also after him.