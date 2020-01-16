Colorado and Jay Johnson recently offered Class of 2021 QB Hamp Fay of All Saints Episcopal High in Fort Worth, TX. Fay tore the labrum in his throwing shoulder during All Saints' third game of the 2019 season and was accordingly sidelined for the rest of the year following surgery. However, for Johnson and the Buffs, Fay's injury appears to matter little. What has caught their eye is a mobile, accurate and intelligent QB currently recovering and preparing to turn some heads as a senior this upcoming fall.

Class of 2021 QB Hampton (Hamp) Fay (Sam Spiegelman / Rivals)

After transferring to All Saints Episcopal to begin his junior season, Fay, who's 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, earned the starting QB position and led the Saints to a 3-0 beginning in 2019. But unfortunately for Fay, his season would be cut short in the aftermath of that third victory. "The third game, we played Parish Episcopal," he said. "We laid it down to them and beat them, 24-17. It sent a signal out to everybody about what we were capable of but it unfortunately came with a price. On our very last offensive drive, to score a touchdown, we were on the 1-yard line. I was in shotgun and was (planning) to just run it in and go get it. I lowered my shoulder and basically my shoulder just moved back and I tore the back side of my labrum." Fay said that he at first didn't realize the severity of his injury, although when he woke up the morning after the game in pain and unable to move his arm, he knew something was up. Initially, an All Saints team official told him he likely had a first degree AC sprain, but upon getting an MRI, it was confirmed that he'd in fact torn the labrum in his throwing shoulder. He then faced a decision: wait about six weeks, risk re-injury and get the surgery at the end of his junior season, or get it done then in the fall to be ready for senior year. He chose the latter. While on the sidelines and recovering from his surgery, the last thing he tried to do was get down on himself given the current state of affairs, and in particular, how it would impact his recruitment. “During those first three games when I was playing I was getting quite a bit of talk from other schools," he said. "Eventually some of those schools died out and I was fading away because I wasn’t playing. After the third game, Illinois offered me, which was huge, but after that everything kind of died down. I didn’t take it personal because it is what it is."

But as the new year has gotten underway, so has renewed interest in Fay. Colorado has led the charge in that latter respect. “A couple weeks ago, (offensive director of quality control) coach (Will) Peagler reached out to me and said he was looking at my tape with coach (Jay) Johnson and that they really liked what they saw," Fay said. "I got to talking with him and he eventually linked me up with coach Johnson and (assistant head) coach (Darrin) Chiaverini...I called a couple days later to meet over the phone, (there was) constant text messages and a week later, we had another call and (Johnson) offered me.” “They really want me to come up and see campus this spring and (said that) that I’d fit into the offense. That was really exciting for me to hear.” In the world of recruiting, athletes can have the memory of elephants. It would be downright false to say Fay has any bad blood towards the schools that maybe cooled off on recruiting him after he was sidelined early into his junior year, but it seems worth betting he'll remember Colorado getting on his radar here in January, as he still navigates the rehabilitation road to a full recovery. "So far, I would say Colorado right now has had the most interest in me, just talking day to day, catching up with me everyday and seeing how things are going," Fay said. "When Colorado texted me, reached out, (and said) they like what they see — I see that as a big confidence level that they have in me and trust. That’s really exciting for me to hear because they’re able to see what I’m capable of in those three games (played before his labrum injury)." From his film, featuring highlight of All Saints' first three games of 2019 in which Fay started, one can see a combination of arm strength, accuracy and downfield vision. Further elevating Fay's player profile is his ability to use his legs whether it be escaping from the pocket or judging when to run with the ball.