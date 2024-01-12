Buffs' second-half 3-point barrage the difference in win over Cal
Colorado's No. 5-ranked women's basketball team started a little rusty on the offensive end Friday, building a slim lead on the back of its defense.
After halftime, though, there was no such trouble scoring, as an onslaught from the 3-point line in the second half helped the Buffs defeat Cal, 76-61, in a big Pac-12 showdown.
Colorado improved to 14-1, 4-0 Pac-12 with the win while the Golden Bears, who received votes in the latest AP poll, drop to 12-4, 2-2 Pac-12.
“To be honest, I was really worried about this game,” Buffs coach JR Payne said. “Mostly because I feel like Cal is a really dangerous team. [They have] a lot of different people that can score in ways that we haven’t necessarily guarded that well this year. Really proud of the group that started, everybody that played I thought came in and really contributed and did a lot of different things. I love it when a box score is balanced and so many people are contributing. …
"Every night in the Pac-12 is gonna be tough, it’s gonna be physical, it’s gonna be hard, and I thought we really stepped up when we needed to.”
Despite the home hype, it was the Bears who came out of the gates hot. Helped by some dysfunctional offense from the Buffs, Cal knocked down a pair of 3s to take a 9-5 lead in the early going. The Buffs responded, however, locking in defensively and finally finding some offensive flow, using a 10-0 run over the final 4 minutes of the first to take a 15-9 lead after one quarter.
Colorado continued that momentum into the second quarter and looked like it was about to run away with the game, quickly stretching the lead to 9. The Cal offense was sputtering, struggling to generate good looks, finish around the rim, or take care of the basketball. However, the Bears collected themselves, and were able to keep pace with a Colorado offense that was quickly heating up. In the final 40 seconds of the half, Kindyll Wetta and McKayla Willaims traded 3-pointers to give the Buffs a 34-26 lead at the break.
The Buffs shot just 1-for-3 from downtown in the first half, but they found the range from outside just when they needed it. The third quarter was a party on the perimeter for the Buffs, as Quay Miller started it off with a corner triple. Cal continued to hang around, cutting the deficit to just 4 on multiple occasions, but twice were met with big time 3s from Frida Formann.
The end of the third quarter is when the Buffs made their push. Maddie Nolan and Tameiya Sadler knocked down back-to-back 3s, and Nolan finished the quarter with a layup off of a Miller steal to give the Buffs some breathing room as they took a 12-point lead into the fourth.
“I thought we really took hold of the momentum,” Payne said. “I thought we started being more aggressive in transition. Nettie (Vonleh) running in transition really was able to draw a couple of players on most possessions, and then if you leave Frida she’s gonna make you pay for that. But I thought we did a great job of sort of putting our foot on the gas pedal.”
In the final frame, the Buffs were able to run away with things by tightening up again defensively and continuing their assault from downtown. Even Aaronette Vonleh, who was 0-for-3 this season from deep coming in, knocked down her first triple of the year, and the Buffs were able to cruise to the finish line.
“Quay wants to take credit for that 3,” Vonleh said with a laugh. “I do shoot it confidently in practice alone. It’s just getting in the game and being able to do it is a big difference. I’m still trying to grow in that aspect.”
Colorado was led by Vonleh, as the Buffs’ leading scorer on the year continued her stellar junior season with a 19-point outing. Formann knocked down four 3s and scored 14 points, and Quay Miller collected her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Buffs were able to drain 9 of their 18 3s in this one, with 8 of those makes coming in the second half.
The Bears finished this one with five double-figure scorers, led by Tennessee transfer Marta Suarez with 14. Colorado did a good job limiting Cal’s leading scorer Ioanna Krimili, who finished with just 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Both teams struggled to take care of the basketball, finishing with 15 turnovers each. The Buffs were able to offset those turnovers with 20 assists, while Cal was limited to just eight.
Colorado played this one without Sara-Rose Smith, who has become a fixture of Payne’s rotation over the past month or so. Payne said postgame that they’re hoping to get Smith back as soon as possible. Bri McLeod filled in Smith’s spot in the rotation, finishing with four points and five rebounds, plus a strong showing defensively, in 16 minutes.
“I thought Bri was phenomenal tonight,” Payne said. “She gave us a spark. She was rebounding, she was playing with confidence, she was defending, she had a beautiful block in the post. She was guarding the perimeter, like Bri is one of our most athletic players so she can get out and guard. … Really, really proud of her. We needed it.”
The Buffs now enter maybe the toughest stretch in the Pac-12 gauntlet, as they prepare to face three consecutive top 10 opponents. First up in that bunch will be No. 9 Stanford, which comes to Boulder on Sunday. Tip-off from the CU Events Center will be at noon MST.