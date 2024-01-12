Colorado's No. 5-ranked women's basketball team started a little rusty on the offensive end Friday, building a slim lead on the back of its defense.

After halftime, though, there was no such trouble scoring, as an onslaught from the 3-point line in the second half helped the Buffs defeat Cal, 76-61, in a big Pac-12 showdown.

Colorado improved to 14-1, 4-0 Pac-12 with the win while the Golden Bears, who received votes in the latest AP poll, drop to 12-4, 2-2 Pac-12.

“To be honest, I was really worried about this game,” Buffs coach JR Payne said. “Mostly because I feel like Cal is a really dangerous team. [They have] a lot of different people that can score in ways that we haven’t necessarily guarded that well this year. Really proud of the group that started, everybody that played I thought came in and really contributed and did a lot of different things. I love it when a box score is balanced and so many people are contributing. …

"Every night in the Pac-12 is gonna be tough, it’s gonna be physical, it’s gonna be hard, and I thought we really stepped up when we needed to.”

Despite the home hype, it was the Bears who came out of the gates hot. Helped by some dysfunctional offense from the Buffs, Cal knocked down a pair of 3s to take a 9-5 lead in the early going. The Buffs responded, however, locking in defensively and finally finding some offensive flow, using a 10-0 run over the final 4 minutes of the first to take a 15-9 lead after one quarter.

Colorado continued that momentum into the second quarter and looked like it was about to run away with the game, quickly stretching the lead to 9. The Cal offense was sputtering, struggling to generate good looks, finish around the rim, or take care of the basketball. However, the Bears collected themselves, and were able to keep pace with a Colorado offense that was quickly heating up. In the final 40 seconds of the half, Kindyll Wetta and McKayla Willaims traded 3-pointers to give the Buffs a 34-26 lead at the break.

The Buffs shot just 1-for-3 from downtown in the first half, but they found the range from outside just when they needed it. The third quarter was a party on the perimeter for the Buffs, as Quay Miller started it off with a corner triple. Cal continued to hang around, cutting the deficit to just 4 on multiple occasions, but twice were met with big time 3s from Frida Formann.

The end of the third quarter is when the Buffs made their push. Maddie Nolan and Tameiya Sadler knocked down back-to-back 3s, and Nolan finished the quarter with a layup off of a Miller steal to give the Buffs some breathing room as they took a 12-point lead into the fourth.

“I thought we really took hold of the momentum,” Payne said. “I thought we started being more aggressive in transition. Nettie (Vonleh) running in transition really was able to draw a couple of players on most possessions, and then if you leave Frida she’s gonna make you pay for that. But I thought we did a great job of sort of putting our foot on the gas pedal.”

In the final frame, the Buffs were able to run away with things by tightening up again defensively and continuing their assault from downtown. Even Aaronette Vonleh, who was 0-for-3 this season from deep coming in, knocked down her first triple of the year, and the Buffs were able to cruise to the finish line.

“Quay wants to take credit for that 3,” Vonleh said with a laugh. “I do shoot it confidently in practice alone. It’s just getting in the game and being able to do it is a big difference. I’m still trying to grow in that aspect.”