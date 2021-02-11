CUSportsNation - Buffs rout Stanford, 69-51, to begin four-game roadtrip

Stanford has countless offensive weapons other than Oscar da Silva and the Buffs neutralized all of them in their 18-point road win tonight against the Cardinal. More often than not, da Silva is going to get his, and with 22 points vs. CU, he certainly managed to do just that Thursday.

Jeriah Horne defends Stanford's Ziaire Williams during Thursday's road win over Stanford (Stan Szeto / USA Today)

But the Buffaloes kept the rest of Stanford's roster quiet and in check throughout the entirety of the 69-51 victory. About halfway through the second half, Stanford threatened, coming to within six points. But immediately thereafter, Jeriah Horne hit an off-balance three-pointer with less than a second on the shot clock, Maddox Daniels hit a three 48 seconds later and about 30 seconds after that, McKinley Wright IV fed Horne in transition, leading to a big dunk following a Cardinal turnover. Just like that, the Buffs had strung together an eight-point run in the most timely of manners, completely nullifying Stanford's rally. By the 7:19 mark of the final half, CU was up by 18, 63-45, and the game was all but decided. Following Colorado's hard-to-explain collapse against Utah on Jan. 30, the team has responded with two straight beatdowns of Oregon State and now, in even more impressive fashion, Stanford. At 16-5, 10-4 on the year, the Buffaloes remain squarely in the hunt for a Pac-12 regular season title, while defeating a good Stanford team on the road is sure to count as a solid NCAA Tournament resume-building victory. "It felt like a must-win," Wright IV said. "We talked about it coming down here, wanting to sweep this road trip and we knew we couldn't do it without winning the first one. I feel like in the Utah game last week, I rushed some stuff, didn't take control of the game and let that one slip. I was hard on myself about that one and I just wanted to do whatever I (could) to make sure we won this game."

Colorado freshman forward Tristan da Silva defends against his older brother and Stanford standout senior, Oscar. (Stan Szeto / USA Today)