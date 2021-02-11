CUSportsNation - Buffs rout Stanford, 69-51, to begin four-game roadtrip

Buffs rout Stanford, 69-51, to begin four-game roadtrip
Stanford has countless offensive weapons other than Oscar da Silva and the Buffs neutralized all of them in their 18-point road win tonight against the Cardinal.
More often than not, da Silva is going to get his, and with 22 points vs. CU, he certainly managed to do just that Thursday.
But the Buffaloes kept the rest of Stanford's roster quiet and in check throughout the entirety of the 69-51 victory.
About halfway through the second half, Stanford threatened, coming to within six points.
But immediately thereafter, Jeriah Horne hit an off-balance three-pointer with less than a second on the shot clock, Maddox Daniels hit a three 48 seconds later and about 30 seconds after that, McKinley Wright IV fed Horne in transition, leading to a big dunk following a Cardinal turnover.
Just like that, the Buffs had strung together an eight-point run in the most timely of manners, completely nullifying Stanford's rally.
By the 7:19 mark of the final half, CU was up by 18, 63-45, and the game was all but decided.
Following Colorado's hard-to-explain collapse against Utah on Jan. 30, the team has responded with two straight beatdowns of Oregon State and now, in even more impressive fashion, Stanford.
At 16-5, 10-4 on the year, the Buffaloes remain squarely in the hunt for a Pac-12 regular season title, while defeating a good Stanford team on the road is sure to count as a solid NCAA Tournament resume-building victory.
"It felt like a must-win," Wright IV said. "We talked about it coming down here, wanting to sweep this road trip and we knew we couldn't do it without winning the first one. I feel like in the Utah game last week, I rushed some stuff, didn't take control of the game and let that one slip. I was hard on myself about that one and I just wanted to do whatever I (could) to make sure we won this game."
Wright IV finished just shy of a triple-double, scoring 14 points to go along with nine dimes and nine rebounds, all of which were team-highs for Colorado.
Colorado was stingy defensively and well-balanced offensively. Six players scored at least eight points, with Eli Parquet being the only Buffalo to join Wright in the double digits, as he had 10 points.
"We went in with a defensive mindset," Parquet said. "We knew we had to stop them from scoring. We let out defense slip the last couple games so we made that point of emphasis."
The Buffs held Stanford to a make rate just south of 40% while the Cardinal shot just 20% from deep. Colorado conversely shot 49% (28-of-57) and 42% (8-of-19) from deep.
CU undoubtedly chalked up a win that will reflect nicely in the NET Rankings and KenPom.com. But at the end of the day, the Buffs have been prone to disappointing lapses this season.
Losses at Washington and the aforementioned crumbling vs. the Utes are the prime examples.
Colorado made a nice first hurdle in taking down the toughest team it will face on this roadtrip, but Cal, Oregon and Oregon State remain in the near future.
For a Pac-12 title to still be in the mix after Feb. 8's game at OSU, the Buffs likely will need to go at least 3-1 on this four-game road swing. And of course, doing that means bringing the heat every night from here through then.
The UW and Utah losses eliminated a margin for error down the stretch as Colorado prepares for its final five games before the Pac-12 Tournament.
While no team should be overlooked from here on out, California and Oregon State are both inferior opponents that Colorado should beat.
Whether the Buffaloes do or not will remain to be seen. But riding back-to-back complete 40 minutes of sound basketball heading into Berkeley on Saturday, the team's morale has to be pretty high.
Players and coaches alike know how much this win will be negated if the team slips up against a team like Cal on Saturday.
The time of losing winnable games should have passed for this veteran unit, which knows that every win inches Colorado closer to that elusive NCAA Tournament appearance.
"I think what you're seeing from this team is a bunch of seniors who know what happened last year," Boyle said. "They had the NCAA Tournament pulled out from underneath them last year. They don't want to let that happen again this year and they're sacrificing off the court, they're sacrificing for each other on the court — this is a really cohesive group."