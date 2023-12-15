There was no letdown for Tad Boyle and the CU Buffs following their huge non-conference win against Miami, as they had no troubles with Northern Colorado on Friday night in a 90-68 win.

“It was a good win. I think UNC is gonna have a good year in the Big Sky,” Boyle said postgame. “Midway through the first half, our guys were a little frustrated because I think they think it’s gonna be easy every time they step out. You gotta grind it out a little bit, because teams come in here with a gameplan. They play hard just like we play hard and, you know, at the end of the first half we strung together some stops and broke that thing open.”

Northern Colorado did a good job making those opening 10 minutes frustrating for the Buffs, matching the red-hot Colorado offense by finishing tough plays of its own. Playing through their star big man Saint Thomas, the Bears scored at will on the Buffs in the opening minutes. However, the Colorado offense was clicking, as it has all year in the cozy confines of the CU Events Center. Led by KJ Simpson and J’Vonne Hadley, the Buffs led 27-22 after a fast-paced first 11 minutes.

From there, Colorado put its foot down and dominated. The defense tightened up, as the Buffs started to do a much better job containing drives and making the Bears take tough shots, and it showed up on the scoreboard. In the final 8:48 of the half, Northern Colorado scored just 5 points, losing pace with the potent scoring attack of CU.

In that same time frame, Tristan da Silva hit a pair of 3s and Simpson took over on both ends of the floor, propelling the Buffs to a 48-27 halftime lead. From there, the second half was a mere formality. Colorado stretched the lead as wide as 36 before letting the Bears back into it a little bit and collecting a routine 22-point victory.

“I think it was just our mentality,” Simpson said. “Obviously, we were trying to get stops early, but credit to them, they were also making a lot of tough shots. But when we can really lock in and get those stops collectively, that’s when you kind of see the lead expand and our play style get more aggressive.”

Thomas was the driving force for the visitors offensively, finishing with a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds. However, the Buffs were able to make him work for those points (10-for-22 from the field) while making life extremely difficult on his teammates. As a team, Northern Colorado shot just under 42% from the floor and made just three 3-pointers.

There were a number of stat sheet stuffers on the Buffs side. Simpson continued his monster start to his junior season with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, which he turned into a few booming dunks in transition.

“His maturity level, when he makes mistakes he recognizes them now,” Boyle said of his point guard. “He doesn’t like pointing any fingers, he holds himself accountable, and he’s taking care of the basketball. And he’s taking good shots. That’s why his shooting percentage this year is so much better than it’s been the first couple years he’s been here because he’s taking great shots… Glad he’s on our team. He’s terrific.”

Eddie Lampkin Jr. recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and added a career-high six assists. Luke O’Brien, getting the start for the injured Cody Williams, had another good shooting night, knocking down four second half triples on his way to 14 points. Friday was O’Brien’s second consecutive game with at least three 3s, a good sign for Boyle’s squad after the Colorado native struggled with his outside shot over the opening few weeks.

Overall, six Buffs scored in double figures and CU had yet another game with 20+ assists, finishing with 23. They were also efficient and opportunistic, scoring 28 points off of 15 Bear turnovers and racking up 19 points in transition.

Colorado has one more non-conference game before taking its holiday break and then diving into Pac-12 play. They will take on Utah Tech in Boulder next Thursday night. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m. MST.