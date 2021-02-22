CUSportsNation - Buffs reschedule matchup with Arizona state for Thursday, March 4

On Monday evening, Colorado announced that it had rescheduled a men's basketball game with Arizona State for Thursday, March 4 in Boulder.

The game between the Buffs (17-7, 11-6 Pac-12) and Sun Devils (7-11, 4-8 Pac-12) was initially scheduled on Feb. 4 in Boulder but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within ASU's locker room.

Now, the rescheduled game will serve as Colorado's final regular season contest ahead of the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. CU hosts current Pac-12 leader USC this Thursday and second-place UCLA on Saturday.

Colorado and Arizona State last met in Tempe in Jan. of 2020, with the Buffs leaving town with a 68-61 win to take the season sweep over the Sun Devils. That past fall, CU took down ASU, 81-71, during an exhibition game in Shanghai, China.

Pending another meeting in the Pac-12 Tournament, next Thursday could prove to be the final game between senior points guards McKinley Wright IV and Remy Martin.

Since Wright IV has been at Colorado, the Buffs hold a 5-2 advantage over ASU and have won three straight games against the Sun Devils.

In their seven previous games against one another, Wright IV has averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. Martin has averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.