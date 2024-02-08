Colorado has notched a 13-0 start at home for the first time in program history.

The Buffs seemingly had the game on lock from the beginning as they jumped out to an early 21-3 lead Thursday night en route to an 82-70 win over Arizona State. ASU stuck around and was able to get within 10 points or less on multiple occasions due to some of the Buffs' defensive miscues. Still, throughout the up and down defensive showing, Colorado (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) was able to separate itself to secure a must-win game with NET rankings repercussions.

"Conference wins in February are like gold," head coach Tad Boyle said. "They're really valuable and our guys did a good job tonight. We didn't play our best offensively, we had a few breakdowns defensively, but we did what we had to do and put away a really competitive, hard playing Arizona State team."

J’Vonne Hadley was the difference maker in Thursday’s matchup by recording his first double-double at the Division I level with 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Hadley's efforts came at a crucial time with ASU climbing back and regulation dwindling. Within the the last 4 minutes, Hadley recorded eight important points to put some distance between the Buffs the Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7).

"J'Vonne Hadley is not an unsung hero anymore," Boyle said. "He was one of our palyers of the game tonight."

While Hadley provided a boost, another key for the Buffs in taking down the Sun Devils was their frequent trips to the free-throw line. Colorado went 26 of 29 from the line while Arizona State made 9 of 14.

"Getting to the foul line against those guys is critical, and that's where you need a strong officiating crew," Boyle said.

The free throws certainly helped boost the Buffs chances' as Arizona State lingered throughout the game. The Sun Devils were able to chip away at the Buffs with their defensive presence as they generated six steals just in the first half.

Frankie Collins, who came into the game averaging 13.5 points to lead the Sun Devils, was once again ASU’s competitive edge. He led ASU with 18 points while matching up with CU star KJ Simpson who finished the game with 17 points.

"He's been doing some special things for Arizona State," Simpson said. "I have nothing but respect for him, and every time we go against each other, its always a battle."

Colorado went into the second half leading 44-35 and started off the second half with back-to-back 3s, the first from Cody Williams that was then followed by a 4-point play from Tristan da Silva.