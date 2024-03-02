Saturday was supposed to be a culmination of sorts for the Colorado women’s basketball team. It was senior day for point guard Jaylyn Sherrod and five others, and the Buffs were fighting for this not to be their last game at the CU Events Center. Finishing her fifth season at Colorado, Sherrod made her 128th start in a Buffs uniform, setting a new program record. Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler were finishing up their third seasons in Boulder after transferring over together from Washington. Charlotte Whittaker, after a plethora of injury setbacks, finally healthy and contributing, was also honored, as was Sophie Gerber, who has struggled to find the court but is a locker room favorite after four years, and Maddie Nolan, a transfer in just her first season in Colorado. With just a few minutes to go, it looked like Saturday would indeed be a celebration of all of those great careers, some of which started elsewhere, all of which look different. Washington State, however, had other ideas. The Cougars closed out the Buffs with 14 straight points over the final 2:30 to take home a 72-63 victory. The 13-ranked Buffs (21-8, 11-7 Pac-12) came into this one on the “host bubble” as a potential top four seed in the NCAA tournament but will need to earn their spot next week at the Pac-12 tournament. “I hate to have a game like that on senior day because it should be a joyous day where we can celebrate these incredible women – which we still did and still do, because they are that remarkable – but yeah, definitely disappointed with the outcome,” coach JR Payne said. “Proud of our team for composure and again, happy to be able to celebrate these incredible women on our team.” “I’ll probably never get to play with another teammate like each and every one of them,” Aaronette Vonleh said. “They just all have something special about them that they bring to our team. So they definitely will be missed and I’m just grateful that I got to build those relationships with them.”

JR Payne with Colorado's six seniors that were celebrated on senior day (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

In what has become somewhat of a troubling trend, the Buffs really struggled to finish around the rim to start the game off. Washington State jumped out to an early lead as Colorado made just three of its first 12 shots. As they have all season, the Buffs leaned on their shooters to get the offense going. Thursday night was Maddie Nolan’s night, and Saturday it was Frida Formann jumpstarting the attack with a pair of jumpers to cut the Wazzu lead to just one after 10 minutes. In the second quarter, the Buffs amped up their defensive intensity. Washington State could muster just one bucket in the opening 5 minutes as Colorado increased its pressure, started to collapse on the interior and forced a lot of contested shots. That allowed the Buffs to play in transition, led by Sherrod. The senior point guard, after ditching the protective mask that she started the game with due to the injury she suffered on Thursday, attacked the rim at will, scoring nine points in the quarter and earning eight trips to the foul line. The Cougars started to find a little traction toward the end of the half, but the Buffs comfortably pulled in front and took a 31-26 lead into the half. After Colorado pushed its lead up to 10 to start the third quarter, the Cougars slowly began to turn the tide back in their favor. After a quiet first half, Wazzu guard Astera Tuhina got her team on the board in the third with a 3 and Washington State started to slowly trim the deficit. Four minutes later, Beyonce Bea put Wazzu back in front with a layup. Sherrod wasn’t going to be overtaken on her senior day easily, though. With the Cougars leading 47-45 in the closing moments of the third, the senior leader knocked down two free throws and then drilled a 3 at the third quarter buzzer to put Colorado ahead by three with 10 minutes to play. The fourth started at a hectic pace. Tuhina started it off with a bang, drilling back-to-back 3s to put Wazzu back in front, but Miller and Nolan answered with 3s of their own to reclaim the lead. Nolan would knock down another 3, then pick up a steal to set up a Vonleh basket to give Colorado a 63-58 lead with 3 minutes to play. That’s where everything fell apart. Tara Wallack and Eleonora Villa hit consecutive triples, and then Bella Murekatete took advantage of a gap in the Buffs’ zone and found an easy score. Colorado’s offense immediately fell apart, as a missed layup by Sherrod and a turnover by Miller resulted in empty trips. Then, Tuhina came in with the dagger. With the shot clock running down and the game clock ticking inside a minute, the sophomore heaved up a prayer from way behind the 3-point line. It hit nothing but net. Some free throws salted it away, and the Cougars walked away with a massive win for their very frail NCAA tournament hopes.

Jaylyn Sherrod (00) had 18 points, but shot just 3-for-16, in possibly her final home game at Colorado (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)