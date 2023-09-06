Buffs fans waited all offseason and fall camp to see Colorado's receivers in action, and when head coach Deion Sanders said, “you should have seen the display of receivers,” on August 4, he wasn’t joking.

Saturday’s performances among the group made it worth the wait as, for the first time in program history, four receivers finished with 100-plus yards in the same game. No previous trio had ever accomplished the feat and it was the 19th instance of at least two players hitting the mark in the same game.

Xavier Weaver (six receptions for 118 yards), Jimmy Horn Jr. (11 receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown), Travis Hunter (11 receptions for 119 yards) and Dylan Edwards (five catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns) all broke records, and wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone was pleased with their overall execution.

“I thought they competed really hard and I thought they executed the plan," Bartolone said. "Everything that we saw on Saturday in Fort Worth that was just an accumulation of everything that we've done throughout the offseason, this spring, all the work that we put in the summer. ... They executed really well, they were relentless through the course of the game, they responded appropriately through the course of the game. They did a heck of a job.”

All the Buffs took time to celebrate their victory, Horn and Weaver shared a moment together after the game as tears of joy were shed on how far they’ve come from the 1-11 USF they were a part of in 2022.