Colorado came into the 2023-24 season without many expectations, at least from the outside. A complete roster turnover combined with a brutal schedule left many pundits just expecting improvement over last season in the first run under Deion Sanders.

After a 3-0 start followed by two losses to top-10 teams, the latter by just a touchdown against USC on Saturday, the Buffs are ready to raise the expectations for themselves.

“That was our word of the day: expectation,” said Deion Sanders on Tuesday. “We defined that. We talked through it, and I made a point that it’s not the expectation that others have of you, it’s the expectation you have of yourself that should matter the most.”

The Buffs have shown a level worth just that: expectation. A season that started off with an upset victory on the road over TCU and has included a top-25 appearance for a program that seemed so far away from that just 12 months ago garners just that.

Two consecutive losses to two Pac-12 powerhouses don’t change that, especially after the Buffs’ furious second half rally against the Trojans last weekend. But while that may be seen as a moral victory to some, the Buffs’ new coach has them thinking bigger.

“Our expectations of ourselves are a lot more lofty than the expectations you may have of us,” said Sanders. “But we have tremendous expectations for this season, and we’re just getting started with it. We really are.”

Now, after five consecutive weeks of pregame shows and primetime TV slots, the spotlight on the Buffs has dimmed. Sanders knows that he is always somewhat in the limelight, promising that CU is “gonna be on someone’s TV”, but this week there’s no College Gameday or Big Noon Kickoff following the Buffs.