Today Colorado issued a scholarship offer to Class of 2022 OT Kameron Dewberry of Humble, TX.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 290 pounds, the soon-to-be sophomore has seen his recruitment get off to a hot start, as he's already racked up significant interest from a multitude of big-name schools.

Colorado was his 15th offer and he holds ones from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa and WIlliam & Mary.

So far, Arizona State has been his lone other offer from the Pac-12.