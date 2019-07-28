Buffs offer 2022 OT Kam Dewberry
Today Colorado issued a scholarship offer to Class of 2022 OT Kameron Dewberry of Humble, TX.
At 6-foot-3 and nearly 290 pounds, the soon-to-be sophomore has seen his recruitment get off to a hot start, as he's already racked up significant interest from a multitude of big-name schools.
Colorado was his 15th offer and he holds ones from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa and WIlliam & Mary.
So far, Arizona State has been his lone other offer from the Pac-12.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado 🖤 @Coach_Harris75 #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/kSjb548Dcb— KAM DEWBERRY🃏 (@KamDewberry) July 28, 2019
Given his youth and the impressive list of interest that he has, Dewberry may very well clip 30 offers by the time his recruitment period is over.
His film is interesting in the sense that it labels notable fellow recruits that he squares up against individually, giving viewers a nice look at what he's capable of, highlighted by a four-star University of Texas OLB commit. For that specific engagement, head to the 0:46 mark of his 2018 film while playing at Atascocita High School in Humble, which is due north of Houston and also in the vicinity of The Woodlands.
Overall, the Buffs seem to be honing in on a young, powerful lineman, who by the way, officially lists himself as an ATH, seemingly to leave the door open for schools that may envision him as a defensive player.