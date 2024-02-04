After leaning on its defense to pick up a number of quality wins in recent weeks, Colorado’s offense exploded Sunday. The up-and-down pace and efficiency the sixth-ranked Buffs displayed was far too much for Washington, as CU left it behind in an 80-57 win.

Colorado (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12) had been struggling offensively as of late, but it threw all of that away when Sunday’s matchup tipped off. The Buffs offense was firing on all cylinders in the road game at Alaska Airlines Arena, playing at a breakneck speed and whipping the ball around the court each and every time down. Aaronette Vonleh got the Buffs off the ground with an easy layup just 7 seconds in, and they were off and running.

Washington (13-8, 3-7 Pac-12) entered the day with the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the Pac-12, but it was no match for JR Payne and company. The Buffs separated themselves with an 11-0 run in just two and a half minutes early in the first, and never looked back. By the end of the first, they already had eight assists as a team and had built a 24-15 lead.

The second quarter was even better for CU. The Buffs continued to push the pace and play great team basketball while hanging tough on the defensive end. A pair of Maddie Nolan 3-pointers and an easy bucket inside for the Michigan transfer were at the heart of a 14-2 run early in the second that put the game out of reach and extended the lead to 21. By halftime, CU had a 50-28 lead and 18 assists as a team. The Buffs were shooting over 60% from the floor, and had nearly equaled Washington's opponent scoring average for a full game coming in in the first half alone.

Last weekend, in a similar situation against Oregon, the Buffs came out of the half flat and let the Ducks hang around as they slowly made it a game. Colorado made no such mistake Sunday. They started the third quarter on an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 31, and the rest from there was a mere formality.

Vonleh led all scorers with 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting, her second consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, and had two steals on the defensive end as well. The Buffs’ interior duo of Vonleh and Quay Miller was locked in Sunday, as Miller recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nolan had an efficient day, scoring 11 points and making all four of her shots — three of which coming from 3-point range. The Michigan transfer also added six rebounds and a season-high four assists. It was an unconventional day for Frida Formann, who never really got going in the scoring department, but had a career day making plays for her teammates. The senior guard surpassed her career-high in assists and finished with nine, all in the first half, to go with seven points.

The Buffs shot a blistering 58.3% from the floor in the win, their second highest mark of the season after a dominant win over Kentucky at Paradise Jam. Their 25 assists marked their third-best performance of the year, as they shared the ball well all afternoon.

The Huskies had two double-figure scorers Sunday, led by Dalayah Daniels with 14. Guard Sayvia Sellers added 12 points off the bench. Once again, the Buffs were able to shut down an opponent’s leading scorer, like they have done to much of the rest of the Pac-12. Sunday, the Buffs didn’t let Elle Ladine get anything going, holding her to just two points on 0-for-5 shooting.

The Buffs finished their four-game road stretch at 3-1, maintaining their spot tied atop the Pac-12 with Stanford. They’ll be at home next weekend to complete their season series with Oregon and Oregon State. It’ll be the Ducks who are in Boulder on Friday night, and tipoff will be at 7 p.m. MST.