Additionally, Nick Fisher , formerly of William Jewell College in Missouri, will join the Buffaloes as a grad transfer preferred walk-on (PWO) graduate transfer.

On Friday, the Buffaloes turned both their quarterbacks and tight ends rooms into a bit more robust of an equation. Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera first reported Friday morning that Sam Noyer , who was converted from QB to safety by Mel Tucker last season, and who entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal in December, was opting to rejoining the team.

Noyer's rejoining of the fold adds some much-needed depth to Colorado's quartebacks room, which preceding Howell's report, was comprised of junior Tyler Lytle and true freshman Brendon Lewis.

Noyer, at 6-foot-4, will be a senior for Colorado in 2020. Originally from Beaverton, Oregon, he signed with Colorado's Class of 2016.

With Lewis having never seen a college snap and Lytle in 2018 and 2019 throwing a total of six passes for 55 yards, Noyer is Colorado's most experienced quarterback on roster.

In 2017, he completed 13-of-27 passes for 119 yards, while in 2018, he saw action in five games, going 8-of-14 with 60 yards of passing.

Back in August, Tucker asked him to move from QB to safety, which he did, as he went on to appear in 10 games for CU this past season before entering the transfer portal in December.

Given that Darrin Chiaverini will serve as offensive coordinator, calling plays for the Buffaloes like he did in 2018, it seems reasonable to suggest Noyer will have some familiarity with the concepts and structure Chiaverini will look to bring to the table in 2020.

The Buffaloes also beefed up their tight ends room on Friday, as Fisher, who is 6-foot-5, joins the team as a PWO grad transfer.

He'll soon graduate with an undergraduate degree in business administration from William Jewell, where on the gridiron in 2019 he made 31 catches for 475 yards, both of which were career-highs.