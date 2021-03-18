CUSportsNation - Buffs make another portal addition in former Arkansas DE/TE Blayne Toll

The Buffaloes have made their fourth transfer portal addition of the 2021 offseason in former Arkansas defensive end/tight end Blayne Toll , who committed on Twitter Thursday evening.

Toll, who is projected to play defensive end with the Buffs, joins QB JT Shrout, LB/S Robert Barnes and ILB Jack Lamb as transfer portal players CU has brought in over the last few months.

He played preps football in Hazen, Arkansas and committed the Razorbacks in the summer of 2019 as part of their 2020 class.

Originally signing with the Hogs as an athlete, Toll underwent multiple position changes from the offensive to defensive side of the ball while in Fayetteville, as from the spring to summer to fall of last year, he switched from defensive end to tight end four total times.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder saw action in six games with the Razorbacks last fall, primarily on special teams, with two of those games seeing him log action outside of special teams in two games.

Where he ultimately lands with the Buffaloes will be interesting to see.

While he heads to Boulder intending to play defensive end, if Colorado were to run into trouble again at tight end, a position group that was decimated by the injury bug as the condensed season went on, Toll could turn out to be a candidate to once more transition to the offensive side given his experience of doing so back at Arkansas.

He joins the Buffaloes as a redshirt freshman, adding to the list of defensive ends at CU's disposal which includes senior Jeremiah Doss and junior Terrance Lang.