CUSportsNation - Buffs lose a pair of offensive linemen to the transfer portal

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 12:17:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Buffs lose a pair of offensive linemen to the transfer portal

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

As Colorado's spring practices, culminating with Friday's showcase at Folsom Field, came to an end, the post-spring roster attrition that is a natural part of the summer offseason got underway for the Buffs, as offensive linemen Valentin Senn and Nikko Pohahau both entered the transfer portal.

Senn, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound redshirt freshman from Volders, Austria, did not see the field in 2019, his first year with the program.

Last fall, he played a lone snap on the offensive line, which came in Colorado's 24-13 victory over Arizona on Dec. 5.

As for Pohahau, he signed with CU's Class of 2019 as a two-star recruit out of Redwood City, Calif.

After redshirting that fall, Pohahau did not see any action with the Buffaloes in 2020.

While the Buffs did recently add Iowa transfer offensive lineman Noah Fenske, Senn's and Pohahau's departure trims the depth even further at the position.

Other reinforcements at offensive line that Colorado is expecting are Edgar Amaya and Jackson Anderson, the two true freshmen who will enroll at CU early in the summer.

The Buffaloes were notably shorthanded this spring up front, as OLs Casey Roddick and Chance Lytle had to miss the entirety of Colorado's 15 practices due to recovery from offseason surgeries.

Frank Fillip went down mid-spring with a torn labrum while Kanan Ray was limited due to an unspecified COVID-19-related reason.

Thus, Senn and Pohahau were both seeing extended reps this spring as position coach Mitch Rodrigue worked to mitigate having so few scholarship players to work with.

