The Colorado men’s basketball team (15-15, 7-12 in Pac-12) wraps up the regular season with Utah (17-13, 10-9) at home on Saturday, looking to secure the ninth seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

The loss last weekend to No. 4 UCLA put the Buffs in ninth place in the Pac-12, which is now their best-case scenario. A loss against Utah and a win from Stanford on the road in Oregon would push them to the 10th seed.

Going into Saturday, the Buffs may be without Tristan da Silva. He suffered an ankle sprain against UCLA and is currently day-to-day, according to head coach Tad Boyle. If da Silva doesn’t make a full recovery, Quincy Allen is likely to gain some early minutes.

“He's kind of set to go in somewhere around the 12-minute mark or the 8-minute mark. It depends on how many guys we have that are playing,” Boyle said. “If Tristan doesn't play obviously you'll get in there earlier.”

Javon Ruffin is also out of Saturday’s rotation with a knee injury, but Jalen Gabbidon (concussion) will be back in the lineup after missing the game vs. UCLA.

Utah is holding teams to an average of 63.37 points per game (second-best in the Pac-12) and held Colorado to 62 in the first meeting -- a game in which da Silva only had 6 points.

“We didn't play our best game in Salt Lake and we fought to the end there, but we just didn't play well enough, either on offense or especially on defense,” Boyle said. “We had a lot of defensive miscues against Utah that we have to shore up and then hopefully be able to make some plays, make some shots, because that's what this team needs.

“We need some guys when they're open, when they're at the rim, we got to finish. We got to make free throws, sometimes it gets as simple as that. But if we put the effort we had against UCLA ... a little bit better offensive execution and ability to finish will be fine.”

During the tail end of the season, a reduced rotation played a role in Colorado’s current reality entering the Pac-12 tournament. However, the Buffs' inconsistent nature throughout the season is the biggest reason for CU’s second-lowest win total in the Boyle era.

If CU secures the ninth spot, it would play Washington in the first round on March 8 in Las Vegas. Washington holds a 2-0 record against Colorado this season.

“I know we play Washington, I'm pretty sure,” Luke O’Brien said. “... Obviously, the goal is to win the Pac-12 tournament. I feel like we got the guys to do that and we just got to think about Utah first. We're not worried about the Pac-12 tournament right now. Get through Utah, and then we can do that stuff.”

Senior Day

Colorado will be recognizing Ethan Wright, Jalen Gabbidon and Cody Mains in the Senior Day ceremony.



