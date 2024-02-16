Every team is going to lose games, especially in the loaded Pac-12 Conference. Every women's basketball team in the Pac-12 enters this weekend with multiple defeats in league play, so you can shrug off a bad day or two.

Colorado’s loss to Oregon State on Sunday in Boulder, however, was a little jarring. Make no mistake: the Beavers are on a tear, are a very good team and will likely be hosting the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Corvallis. But they had just beaten the Buffs, and for Colorado to come out, vocally excited for a chance at revenge, with such a lack of focus and energy? It was a stunner.

“Something that we try to focus on is generating our own energy,” veteran forward Quay Miller said. “Especially knowing how to do that when everything’s going wrong for us. I don’t wanna say that OSU did anything necessarily to throw us off. I think that it had everything to do with us not being as locked in as we should have been in order to win that game. Games are hard to win in the Pac-12 regardless of who you’re playing.”

The No. 8 Buffs, still ranked in the AP top 10 for 14 weeks running, have no time to dwell on their struggles against the Beavers this season. Up next in the Pac-12 gauntlet is No. 22 Utah, which the Buffs beat in Boulder back on Dec. 30.