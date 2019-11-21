During Colorado's 16-13 win over Stanford on Nov. 9, the offense had the ball in the fourth quarter for an impressive 12:31. That time was the result of two drives, one of 6:00 and the other lasting 6:31, that both resulted in field goals, with the latter, a 37-yarder, giving CU the lead and ultimately the win as time expired in the game. The Buffaloes no doubt hope to do similar things this weekend against the Washington Huskies.

Steven Montez hands the ball of to Alex Fontenot on Nov. 9, 2019, during CU's 16-13 win over Stanford (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

The 12:31of clock time that CU consumed in the fourth quarter vs. Stanford was a season-high. Below is a game-by-game look at fourth quarter possession times this year as well as the Buffs' longest drives of the game.

Colorado Fourth Quarter Possession Times & Longest Drives Opponent 4th Quarter Possession Time Longest Drive of Game (Quarter) Stanford 12:31 6:31 (4th) UCLA 5:57 6:02 (2nd) USC 3:51 6:18 (1st) Wazzu 5:51 4:38 (1st) Oregon 10:17 8:07 (4th) Arizona 4:28 7:12 (3rd) ASU 9:57 5:06 (1st) Air Force 8:07 5:23 (1st) Nebraska 7:53 7:18 (1st) CSU 6:14 5:30 (1st)

Here's what offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said this week about continuing the trend of a strong TOP, especially late in the game, this weekend vs. Washington: "We have to control things up front. You have to control things at the line of scrimmage. They're very talented up front — that's probably one of the deepest defensive line groups that I've seen. They play very well and are physical, athletic guys. It comes to that and obviously, taking care of the ball. It all comes together." "You have to do those things but when a play presents itself, you have to make a play — we did that when situations occurred. We had the ball 12 minutes and 30 seconds in the fourth quarter because when those situations occurred, it's 4th and 1 and Viska had to make the play, or whatever it was, guys rose up and did that." Johnson's full remarks after Wednesday's practice can be found here.