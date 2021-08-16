Buffs look to solidify QB options behind newly-named starter Brendon Lewis
With Karl Dorrell revealing at Monday's practice that sophomore quarterback JT Shrout's knee injury, one that required to be carted off of Folsom Field in the middle of Colorado's Saturday scrimmage, is significant and needs reparative surgery, second-year freshman Brendon Lewis is now CU's starting quarterback ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener vs. Northern Colorado.
Dorrell did not specifically identify Shrout's injury, but it is one that sidelines him indefinitely.
“(Doctors) did the MRI — he does have a significant injury and will be out for a period of time," Dorrell said. "It’s unfortunate for him and as you can imagine, he’s devastated. But he’s the type of kid that will bounce back and we’re going to keep him involved in what we’re doing. Hopefully we’ll travel him and he’ll be with us on the road to recovery but we’ll see how that process goes."
"He’ll respond. He feels like he’s let down his teammates and that’s the kind of guy he is: he doesn’t think about himself, he thinks about the team.”
Leading into Saturday's scrimmage, Shrout, a transfer from Tennessee, and Lewis, who signed with Colorado's Class of 2020, had engaged in a battle that would have best been described as neck-and-neck to now, roughly the halfway point of fall camp.
Now, Lewis has been thrust into the role of presumed starter to begin the season, with true freshman Drew Carter as his backup and freshman walk-on Jordan Woolverton assuming third string quarterback duties.
Dorrell did not provide a timetable for Shrout's return.
Whether or not he will be available sometime before the end of the 2021 season is currently up in the air.
“I don’t know, we’ll see after the surgery," Dorrell said. "I know that sometimes when they get in there and find out, ‘oh, (the injury) wasn’t as bad,’ that type of thing. But it’s hard to tell...We’ll know that after the surgery.”
For Dorrell, the challenge here and now isn't as much of getting Lewis ready — an early enrollee at CU, Lewis seems to have mastered the playbook and as all will remember, got his feet wet last December in the Valero Alamo Bowl, making a collegiate debut — as much as it is making sure his backups are prepared.
Carter has been with the program for only about eight months while Woolverton arrived in the summer.
Ensuring Carter is acclimated and ready to enter a game at a moment's notice has now shot up the list of priorities for Dorrell as the Buffs approach the halfway point of fall camp.
“Drew is now our (No.) 2," Dorrell said. "He gets the 2 reps and that’s something — how about that, (going) from a freshman coming in and now he’s our second quarterback. That’s usually very difficult to get a guy ready in their first year at that position but it can be done. I’ve done it before."
"(Carter) understands the scope of him needing to bring up his game as fast as we can bring it because again, he’s a play away from being in the game if something happens to B-Lew.”
The alarming prospect of Colorado's options behind Lewis, should he suffer an injury this year, raises the question of whether Dorrell and Darrin Chiaverini will look to keep him from running the ball often.
Lewis, a dual threat quarterback, almost certainly has run plays designed for him in Colorado's playbook but now, with a pair of untested freshmen behind him, could CU's offense assume a more conservative form, in the name of not putting Lewis at unnecessary risk?
"We're going to do the things that are great for him," Dorrell said. "Part of his game is that he does great things when he has a chance to move around in the pocket and break out of the pocket. We're going to try to fit (the offense) around what he does best."
"The biggest thing we're going to coach him about is obviously not trying to run over people like Sam (Noyer) used to do last year, jumping over and running over people — we're not going to try to do those things, but (instead) try to have him be smart on his decisions in how he's trying to attack contact. That's going to be the emphasis with them."
While Dorrell and his players deal with the sting of seeing Shrout go down, a high level of confidence remains in Lewis.
"He's completely confident about what he can do," Dorrell said. "He feels like he's Superman and really, in away, he performs like that way at times. We're happy that we have a a great caliber player that can give us a chance to win each and every week. He's excited, too, and he's more motivated than before, knowing the responsibility that he has."
If Carter represents Plan B and Woolverton Plan C, Dorrell admitted he's currently looking to come up with some options for Plans D, E, F and beyond just to be safe.
Grad transfer tight end Matt Lynch may well be asked to make sure his arm is warmed up.
From 2016-2018, he was a quarterback on roster with UCLA before being moved to tight end for the 2019 season.
If the Buffs find themselves in a pinch, he could be someone turned to given his history of playing quarterback.
“We don’t have many answers," Dorrell said. "I know we have some backup plans as far as what we’d do if we end up having a quarterback issue somewhere down the line. We’re in that discussion and we’re actually talking with a couple guys on our team about some possible solutions for that. But we’re going to ride with what we have right now.”