Buffs look to solidify QB options behind newly-named starter Brendon Lewis

With Karl Dorrell revealing at Monday's practice that sophomore quarterback JT Shrout's knee injury, one that required to be carted off of Folsom Field in the middle of Colorado's Saturday scrimmage, is significant and needs reparative surgery, second-year freshman Brendon Lewis is now CU's starting quarterback ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener vs. Northern Colorado.

Dorrell did not specifically identify Shrout's injury, but it is one that sidelines him indefinitely. “(Doctors) did the MRI — he does have a significant injury and will be out for a period of time," Dorrell said. "It’s unfortunate for him and as you can imagine, he’s devastated. But he’s the type of kid that will bounce back and we’re going to keep him involved in what we’re doing. Hopefully we’ll travel him and he’ll be with us on the road to recovery but we’ll see how that process goes." "He’ll respond. He feels like he’s let down his teammates and that’s the kind of guy he is: he doesn’t think about himself, he thinks about the team.” Leading into Saturday's scrimmage, Shrout, a transfer from Tennessee, and Lewis, who signed with Colorado's Class of 2020, had engaged in a battle that would have best been described as neck-and-neck to now, roughly the halfway point of fall camp. Now, Lewis has been thrust into the role of presumed starter to begin the season, with true freshman Drew Carter as his backup and freshman walk-on Jordan Woolverton assuming third string quarterback duties. Dorrell did not provide a timetable for Shrout's return. Whether or not he will be available sometime before the end of the 2021 season is currently up in the air. “I don’t know, we’ll see after the surgery," Dorrell said. "I know that sometimes when they get in there and find out, ‘oh, (the injury) wasn’t as bad,’ that type of thing. But it’s hard to tell...We’ll know that after the surgery.” For Dorrell, the challenge here and now isn't as much of getting Lewis ready — an early enrollee at CU, Lewis seems to have mastered the playbook and as all will remember, got his feet wet last December in the Valero Alamo Bowl, making a collegiate debut — as much as it is making sure his backups are prepared.

True freshman Drew Carter is now the Buffs' No. 2 quarterback behind Brendon Lewis (Courtesy of CU athletics)