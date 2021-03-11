CUSportsNation - Buffs look for vengeance against Cal in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Colorado (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12) earned the No. 3 overall seed and a first-round bye (the former being the highest for CU since joining the Pac-12 and the latter a first under Tad Boyle) heading into this year's Pac-12 Tournament. With No. 11 California handling No. 6 Stanford Monday night, 76-58, the Buffs and Bears are set to rematch tonight at 9:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals round.

Eli Parquet guards Cal's Matt Bradley in a 71-62 Bears win in Berkeley on Feb. 13. Bradley torched the Buffs for 29 points in the win. (D. Ross Cameron / USA Today)

The last time the two teams met, on Feb. 13 in Berkeley, proved to be a disappointing night for Colorado. The Buffs trailed by three at halftime, had no answer for Bears junior guard Matt Bradley — who dropped 29 points — and when all was said and done, left the Haas Pavilion with a deflating 71-62 loss. Last night, Bradley was Cal's leading scorer with 19 points in the Bears' first-round upset of Stanford. The Cardinal wound up exiting the Pac-12 Tournament in the same exact fashion as the Buffs did last season; falling to a No. 11 seed in the first round after losing the final four games of the year. When the Buffaloes lost that game in Berkeley in mid-February, it was the opener of what would prove to be Colorado's only two-game losing streak of the season, as a Feb. 18 loss at the hands of Oregon followed directly thereafter. Despite Cal's last-place finish in the Pac-12 regular season standings and the No. 11 seed ahead of it leading into tonight, the Buffs — from experience — know the dangers of underestimating seemingly inferior opponents. “As you saw last year, we lost to Washington State, so now we’ve got that mindset and understanding that we can’t go in overlooking teams," McKinley Wright IV said.

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲



🆚 Cal

🕖 9:30pm MT

📺 ESPN

📻 KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

📍 T-Mobile Arena pic.twitter.com/tsoDzyLBcx — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 11, 2021