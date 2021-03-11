CUSportsNation - Buffs look for vengeance against Cal in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Buffs look for vengeance against Cal in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals
Colorado (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12) earned the No. 3 overall seed and a first-round bye (the former being the highest for CU since joining the Pac-12 and the latter a first under Tad Boyle) heading into this year's Pac-12 Tournament.
With No. 11 California handling No. 6 Stanford Monday night, 76-58, the Buffs and Bears are set to rematch tonight at 9:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals round.
The last time the two teams met, on Feb. 13 in Berkeley, proved to be a disappointing night for Colorado.
The Buffs trailed by three at halftime, had no answer for Bears junior guard Matt Bradley — who dropped 29 points — and when all was said and done, left the Haas Pavilion with a deflating 71-62 loss.
Last night, Bradley was Cal's leading scorer with 19 points in the Bears' first-round upset of Stanford.
The Cardinal wound up exiting the Pac-12 Tournament in the same exact fashion as the Buffs did last season; falling to a No. 11 seed in the first round after losing the final four games of the year.
When the Buffaloes lost that game in Berkeley in mid-February, it was the opener of what would prove to be Colorado's only two-game losing streak of the season, as a Feb. 18 loss at the hands of Oregon followed directly thereafter.
Despite Cal's last-place finish in the Pac-12 regular season standings and the No. 11 seed ahead of it leading into tonight, the Buffs — from experience — know the dangers of underestimating seemingly inferior opponents.
“As you saw last year, we lost to Washington State, so now we’ve got that mindset and understanding that we can’t go in overlooking teams," McKinley Wright IV said.
While Wright IV ended the regular season on a very hot offensive note — averaging 19.2 points per game in Colorado's final five games — the Buffs would do well if big men Evan Battey and Dallas Walton could rediscover some of their own offensive juice.
Battey earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention this season, averaging 9.9 points per game on the year, but over CU's final five, he averaged 6.8.
Walton last scored more than six points on Feb. 8 at home against Oregon State.
The Buffaloes have managed to enter the Pac-12 Tournament riding a four-game win streak despite Battey and Walton's lessened production, but any variation of those two contributing more regularly on offense would be welcomed.
"Evan and Dallas, if you look at those two guys, they've struggled a little bit offensively here as of late but we also know that that's not going to hopefully continue because those are two really talented offensive players, especially down low."
"When Dallas Walton gets the ball, he's a force and he can score the ball. Evan Battey can score the ball and draw fouls."
Wright IV can be depended upon to take over a game on a regular basis but Boyle knows his senior point guard is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to players down the roster who can chip in.
Whether it's the always dependable Jeriah Horne or a guy like D'Shawn Schwartz, Boyle hopes his team is firing on all cylinders Thursday night against the Bears.
“We’ve got a potent offensive group and that’s what makes us sometimes hard to guard," Boyle said. "Our ability to share the ball and make simple decisions is going to be critical as we go into the postseason because when we do that, we’re at our best.”
Cal and Colorado tipoff tonight for the third time this season from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. at 9:30 p.m. MST.
The Buffs got the best of Cal, 89-60, back on Jan. 14 only for the Bears to land a counterpunch in Berkeley a month later.
Thursday's game is sure to be a battle of who wants it more.
"At the end of the day, it just comes to teams making plays, taking care of the ball and defending and rebounding," Wright IV said. "No matter who we play, we’ve got to go in with that mindset to defend, rebound and let everything else take care of itself.”