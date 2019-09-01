Buffs kick off Sept. 1 with a few offers to big-name 2021 recruits
Today, September 1, marked the end of an NCAA mandated dead period, limiting contact among coaches and recruits, namely, the 2021 class. The Buffs missed zero beats in getting out there and dishing out offers to a few notable soon-to-be juniors.
Up first was an offer the way of Hunter Washington, a four-star 2021 CB from Katy Texas. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, he is the No. 32 ranked recruit in his class for Texas and No. 15 cornerback in the nation.
Colorado was his ninth offer — Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State, Ohio State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane and Virginia Tech have all also entered the mix with offers.
In his film below, notice how often he's waving his hands around, getting the attention of his fellow DBs and defense in general about line-of-scrimmage tweaks of changes in assignments.
Washington seems like a natural communicator with a fast developing football IQ, as is evident by his solid route-running skills. Expect his stock to rise significantly by the end of his high school career.
Colorado also offered the No. 1 WR in the nation in Emeka Egbuka, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Steilacoom, Washington, in which he's ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 overall recruit behind five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau.
Egbuka's offer list if on paper would roll to the floor like a medieval scroll. The Buffs are the 31st team to offer him, becoming the 11th such pac-12 university. Cal Berkeley is the only conference team left not to offer.
Other than the overwhelming majority of the Pac-12, Egbuka has been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He is arguably the highest-profile recruit to be offered by Mel Tucker and his staff.
He currently runs a 4.42 40-yard dash and in the film room, one can see easily why he's so highly touted. He plays both sides of the ball for Steilacoom and as a sophomore last year, had 1,492 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns with 8 interceptions on D.
Any high school that plays him should be learning that D-ing him up one on one is foolhardy. His route running looks good while speed after the catch is impressive, as well.
As September gets rolling, keep expecting more and more offers to be handed out by Colorado's recruiting department, which appears to operate in as relentless of a manner that the team on campus does.