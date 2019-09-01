Today, September 1, marked the end of an NCAA mandated dead period, limiting contact among coaches and recruits, namely, the 2021 class. The Buffs missed zero beats in getting out there and dishing out offers to a few notable soon-to-be juniors.

Hunter Washington, four-star CB from Texas (Nick Lucero - Rivals.com)

Up first was an offer the way of Hunter Washington, a four-star 2021 CB from Katy Texas. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, he is the No. 32 ranked recruit in his class for Texas and No. 15 cornerback in the nation. Colorado was his ninth offer — Auburn, Houston, Mississippi State, Ohio State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane and Virginia Tech have all also entered the mix with offers. In his film below, notice how often he's waving his hands around, getting the attention of his fellow DBs and defense in general about line-of-scrimmage tweaks of changes in assignments. Washington seems like a natural communicator with a fast developing football IQ, as is evident by his solid route-running skills. Expect his stock to rise significantly by the end of his high school career.