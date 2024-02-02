One quality of great teams is that they never get too high, and they never get too low. Win or lose, they keep their emotions in check and their focus on the task ahead of them. The veteran-laden Colorado women’s basketball team is no different.

The Buffs started their current four-game road stretch with a loss in a hard-fought contest against Oregon State, where Colorado continued to push the Beavers, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in the fourth quarter. But the Buffs never allow themselves to get too low.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way,” senior guard Frida Formann said. “When you lose, it’s a little more in your face, like there’s something you need to fix or something that you didn’t do well enough. It pushes you to kind of fix some of those little things that you knew you needed to work on.”

The Buffs used that loss as a springboard into Sunday’s contest against Oregon, and came out with a desire to turn things around and a message to send. Colorado kept Oregon in check all afternoon, keeping the Ducks to just 11 points in the first half and holding them without a field goal in the entire second quarter in a 61-48 win.

Now, the Buffs turn their attention to another pair of road games this upcoming weekend, against Washington State on Friday and Washington on Saturday. Both the Cougars and Huskies are playing with a lot of confidence right now after picking up upset road wins over UCLA and USC, respectively.

The Buffs, ranked No. 6 and sitting strong at 17-3, are still brimming with confidence. But they’re also trying to work through a few kinks. Despite all the success they’ve enjoyed so far this season, they still feel like their best basketball is in front of them.

“We started the season really really well offensively, and we were like ‘Where's our defense at?’” Formann said. “Now, we’re in this spot where I think we’ve found some of that defensive toughness, but offensively it’s tough. Also, because you start playing teams twice now and they all know you. They all know how to guard Jaylyn, they all know how to guard Quay. So you’ve just gotta dig a little deeper in your bag and try to figure out how to score.”