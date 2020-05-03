News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 16:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Buffs identify new slot target in Texas wideout JJ Henry

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Darrin Chiaverini recently offered McKinney (McKinney North) 2021 wide receiver JJ Henry, a three-star prospect now with 15 offers. Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Illinois and SMU are all on that...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}