{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 12:10:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Buffs hoping for pass rush boost in Nebraska transfer Guy Thomas

Former Nebraska OLB Guy Thomas (Nate Clouse)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor

In late November of 2018, it was reported that Nebraska Cornhuskers redshirt freshman OLB Guy Thomas was transferring from the school after being granted a scholarship release.Thomas, a 2017 signee...

